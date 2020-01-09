South Dakota voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – 11 states have already legalized marijuana after Illinois did so at the start of 2020.

In addition to Colorado, another state bordering Wyoming is considering legalizing recreational marijuana.

South Dakota voters will vote on the issue during the November 3, 2020 election.

“The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office announced the eligible vote on January 6, 2020, after a random sample showed that its supporters had submitted approximately 139,333 valid signatures,” Ballotpedia said. “To qualify for the vote, 33,921 valid signatures were required.”

The South Dakota campaign campaign urges voters to decide to change the state’s constitution.

If the majority of voters ticked “yes” on the ballot, this would legalize recreational marijuana and would force South Dakota legislation to pass laws “on the use of medical marijuana and the sale of hemp by April 1, 2022” so Ballotpedia.

While Colorado is the only state on the Wyoming border that fully legalizes recreational marijuana, medical marijuana is legal in Montana and Utah.