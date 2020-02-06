South Dakota Rancher pleads guilty to poisoning six protected bald eagles

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A South Dakota rancher has pleaded guilty to the death of six protected bald eagles poisoned by an improperly used pesticide on his property.

According to prosecutors, 58-year-old David Meyer monitored the abuse of 39,000 pounds of Rozol pesticide on 5,400 acres of land in the Standing Rock Indian Reserve in Corson County.

More than a dozen workers told investigators in 2016 to put the poison into prairie dog holes, but became sloppy and put it near the holes.

Six bald eagles died after ingesting the poison, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that an EPA emergency team oversaw the ranch cleanup.

Court documents show that Meyer has agreed to repay $ 58,000 to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and pay a $ 50,000 fine. The prosecutor has agreed to recommend probation. He is sentenced on April 2.