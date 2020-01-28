South Dakota: A record for the lowest number of fatalities is expected in 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) – According to state authorities, South Dakota is reported to have the lowest number of fatal automobile accidents in state history in 2019.

By Tuesday, January 28th, 102 traffic fatalities had been registered for 2019.

Since the South Dakota Department of Public Security kept records in 1947, there have been 111 deaths in 2011.

DPS Secretary Craig Price announced the preliminary figures during the presentation on Tuesday at the House Transportation Committee meeting.

While the final numbers may still change, officials believe the 2019 final numbers will set a new record low.

“We are encouraged to see that our security messages and enforcement efforts have a major impact on South Dakota,” Price said. “In addition to this good news, we remember that even one death on the street is too many. We will continue to work on developing our security protocols and communication strategies to further reduce this number. ”

Price says South Dakota remains one of the leading US states with the lowest five-year average for fatal automobile accidents. He added that the state’s security efforts were supported by the fact that the public made better driving decisions while improving vehicle safety and road design.

“Our road safety office uses programs such as Lesson Learned and Jim Reaper’s Safe Driving Campaign to encourage drivers to slow down, wear seat belts, and not drive safely,” Price said. “In the meantime, the Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies enforce the traffic rules and use their contacts with the public to ensure safe driving. We try to promote safe driving behavior and that requires all of us to take action. ”

In 2018, the state had 130 deaths.