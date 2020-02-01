South Confederate Relic Room in South Carolina thinks about name change

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina military museum includes 250 years of artifacts and stories of brave soldiers fighting for their country, from men with muskets to the British before the US was even a country to troops fighting the war or terror in Afghanistan.

But the museum’s official name – the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and the Military Museum – is stuck in the four years that South Carolinians didn’t fight for the US

And when something comes up with the Confederacy, it raises money for fundraising and even admissions to the museum, executive director Allen Roberson said.

When the American Alliance of Museums Accreditation was recently busy renewing its national accreditation, it said the museum could make itself easier by removing “Confederate” from its name.

Roberson has his own reason for proposing the change. “The name is now too long. And what do you think of when you hear a relic? I prefer artifacts, “said Roberson, who said that a remnant would be a small bottle of sand from a desert struggle, while an artifact would be the pen a president used to sign a declaration of war.

At present, the suggestion to drop “Confederate Relic Room” is only part of the long-term strategic plan for the museum that Roberson is writing, based on suggestions from the accreditation group. It was also discussed at a recent meeting of the museum board.

But any change in the name will have to come from lawmakers and that would be a tough fight. A law passed in 2000 when the state moved the Southern flag from the top of the Statehouse dome to a pole by a monument on the Capitol lawn, requires a two-thirds vote of the legislature to change historical names or monuments.

When the Confederate flag came down permanently in 2015 – with Roberson’s delegate putting on white gloves and bringing the last flag to his museum as part of the fast-assembled ceremony – House Speaker Jay Lucas issued a statement that the house had it would not record any other discussion about connected monuments and names while he is a speaker.

The daughters of the Confederacy helped raise the money to open the museum in what was then one of the poorest states in the province in 1896.

When Roberson held his 15-minute budget presentation on Tuesday for a handful of South Carolina House members, he mentioned the Civil War only once and answered a representative’s question about a project to preserve the existing collection of uniforms.

Instead, Roberson spent most of his time talking about a full bottle of whiskey that the museum had obtained from the last survivor of a group of three friends in the First World War and a huge Vietnam war exhibition scheduled for the Day of Labor,

Roberson told lawmakers on Tuesday that the turnout in the museum was finally on the rise again. It dropped 5,000 people – about 20% – in the year after the museum handled that last Southern flag with a vague, unpaid mandate to properly display it. The first proposal was a $ 4 million multimedia screen with major renovations. It was simply criticized.

After years of asking for money and a fight, in November 2018 the flag was silently hung in a $ 1,400 viewing cabinet between two offices amidst a display of other historic South Carolina flags.

Roberson never wanted the flag. He thought it was a political item that didn’t have to stand in a military museum next to flags that went to war, including one from a unit of African-American soldiers from South Carolina who fought for the Union in the civil war.

“Many of these flags have gunpowder, blood, bullet holes – it was the 18 and 19 year old boys who died while fighting,” Roberson said in June 2017. “This is not the same.”

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press