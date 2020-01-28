South Bend Schools board members discuss the bus routes at the meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Board members of the South Bend Community School Cooperation gathered on Monday to discuss possible changes to the bus routes.

At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Cummings admitted that the changes initially proposed would not benefit all parents in South Bend.

The problem raised by the parents was that the changes would disrupt family routines and plans.

“When we looked at these new routes, we found that they would only cause disruptions,” said Superintendent Cummings.

Cummings also noted how community feedback plays an important role in this decision.

“We sent a survey asking parents and people who use our transportation services what they think, what they think of our starting times, so we tried to collect data and we think about how we do it can improve transportation. ” Cumming said.

The changes to the routes have been postponed to the summer to give families more time to prepare. The changes will take effect in August 2020.