South Bend Cub’s Single Game Tickets will be sold on March 11th

Single tickets for the South Bend Cubs games will go on sale on Wednesday March 11th at 12:00 noon.

The team has a few tidbits for people who buy their tickets at the Four Winds Field box office.

The first 100 fans will have a special lunch, the Midwest League Championship trophy will be on display and Stu D. Baker will greet the fans and sign autographs.

“This is one of our favorite off-season days,” said Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs team. “When single game tickets go on sale, we have less than 30 days until the premiere and baseball is back in South Bend. And this year we have big plans to host our first Midwest League championship as a Chicago Cubs partner celebrate, especially on April 9th. ”

On the opening night, April 9, the team will display the Midwest League Championship 2019 banner and recognize previous organizational championships.

The first 1,000 fans of the opening night will receive a replica of the championship flag and a magnet for the 2020 schedule.

Single playing cards can be purchased at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988 and online at SouthBendCubs.com.

Field box tickets cost $ 11 in advance and $ 12 on the day of the game. Dugout Box tickets cost $ 13 in advance and $ 14 on matchday. Lawn tickets that are only available when the seat shell is sold out cost $ 8 in advance and $ 9 on game day.