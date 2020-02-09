South Bend African American Church’s 150th anniversary in 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One of the oldest community groups not only in South Bend’s black history, but also in the city’s history will soon be 150 years old.

The leadership of the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church is preparing to honor its long history. However, what makes it even more special was the active role that it also plays for social and political justice on the ground.

“We were founded in the community as the first African American church to assume social, political and civic responsibility,” said church administrator Alma Powell.

“And I think that was a need at that time. for African Americans to have this coherent bond. “

Olivet was founded in 1870 by free blacks who escaped persecution in North Carolina years ago.

Immediately after the city was founded, they found a point of contact to build a church in South Bend.

Now a descendant of this founding family is working to ensure that history is remembered.

“We want to do everything we can to keep the church going because our relatives founded the church,” said descendant John Charles Bryant.

“Even if I’m not a member of Olivet, I still support it. And we all try to support it when the time comes, whenever it is necessary.”

Olivet was also a leader in local advocacy and encouraged active black representation in South Bend.

“We also make sure that all of our members are registered voters, so we keep saying,” Are you registered? “And:” Do you want to be involved in the community? “Said Powell.

The church plans to honor past and present members and to promote future charities during a 150th birthday tribute on March 21 in Mishawaka.