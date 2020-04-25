South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in efforts to use masks during the live coronavirus TV demo – The Scottish Sun

5

SOUTH South African President Cyril Ramaphosa struggled to wear a mask after delivering a speech about the importance of wearing it.

A funny video shows the President trying to get elastic in his ears but only managed to cover his face.

“We call on all South Africans to wear masks, whenever you leave home,” he urged the country.

“Our clothing and textile industry, including small businesses, are preparing to produce these masks on a large scale. Let’s stay safe.

“And thank you for what you have done and continue to do. May God continue to bless South Africa and continue to protect his people. “

But it was meant to be dramatic, lead-by-example wearing a mask, instead of ending funny when he went to wear one.

After groping for a few seconds, the President managed to cover his face and said “thank you”.

His unsuccessful mask caused widespread mockery on social media and the hashtags #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge became a trend on Twitter.

The president seemed to accept the ridicule with good humor and managed to joke about what happened next.

“Well for those of you who laughed at me yesterday, I will open a TV channel where I will teach people to wear masks. So you can register how the mask is worn. “

South Africa conducted a 21-day corona virus lockout on March 26 and this has been extended with most people being urged to stay home.

The total ban on cigarette sales will also be reduced from next month despite the total ban on alcohol sales and transportation.

Some schools are expected to reopen with restrictions placed on class sizes.

Most of the restrictions intended to contain viruses and limit transmission will still apply.

This includes local and international travel bans, except for repatriation of South Africans who are still trapped overseas.

