South African legend AB de Villiers joins Brisbane Heat, but he has big boots to fill

Khan played all eight games for eight wickets with an impressive savings rate of just 6.58.

Also in the 34th loss on Saturday night at Optus Stadium against the Perth Scorchers, where the home team scored 3: 213 with the highest score ever, Khan was the best bowler with 1: 33.

18-year-old Mujeeb is under pressure to continue the work Khan has done.

As significant as a signing like de Villiers for the heat, like a 114 test, 228-ODI and 78 T20 international South African superstar, Banton was terrific.

Banton delivered three half centuries for 223 runs with an average of 31.85 and a dazzling hit rate of 176.98.

He was the greatest threat of the heat to start a miracle hunt against the Scorchers. He hit 55 out of 32 balls before becoming a must from Fawad Ahmed from his own bowling.

Tom Banton strikes for the heat against the Scorchers on Saturday at the Optus Stadium. Credit: Getty

The 21-year-old Englishman was a revelation when he debuted in the BBL with the heat and he enjoyed playing his last game in Perth.

“It’s a good wicket here and I’ve heard a lot about it over the years and it was obviously pretty quick and nimble,” said Banton.

“But it was nice to keep going and we needed 12 and more, so I thought I would just try. It would always be a difficult chase.

“Unfortunately, this is my last game and I’m going home for 10 days to rest. I loved my time here, it was a lot of fun.”

AAP

