South Africa will recover

“We had nine debuts in this series and that shows where we are. We are in a team that is extremely young,” said du Plessis. “I am disappointed. Everyone is disappointed. Every team goes through this. We have got to the point where it just happened. We will look back and see how it started for us.”

“The one-day English team went through it, Australia went through it. I remember one day in a newspaper report it was said that it was the worst Australian team ever to represent Australia. It may feel like it, but it does exist a lot of talent. “

To make matters worse for du Plessis, his team was charged 60 percent of the game fee and six test championship points docked for a slow overrate.

Du Plessis and Stuard Broad are talking in the fourth test.Credit: Getty Images

Du Plessis is also facing the possibility of indictment of making physical contact with Jos Buttler during a heated exchange with England’s field players. Du Plessis seemed to break into Buttler while he was having an angry conversation with Stuart Broad. Du Plessis claimed the contact was coincidental and both sides downplayed the incident – but Andy Pycroft, the referee, condemned Ben Stokes and Philander during the game and could consider that you should give Plessis a better example as captain.

It all started when England du Plessis asked to stop taking the ball after it shot on the defensive. He and Rassie van der Dussen had stubbornly disappointed England and the tourists became aggressive to set themselves on fire and distract the batsmen.

Sam Curran threw a ball from the center that hit du Plessis in the leg. A few moments later the words with Broad followed and contact with Buttler’s shoulder. Du Plessis was hit by the next bullet he faced.

“I don’t think we knew we were touching. It was just me and Broady,” said Du Plessis. “He [Buttler] was just trying to get between me and him. There was nothing wrong. He was trying to defuse the situation. He didn’t do anything wrong there. It was just Broady’s words. It’s not my business. ” Character. If you say something against me, I will say something back. It doesn’t make me focus less. “

The Telegraph, London