Sources: Investigators investigate whether 17-year-old deaths were shot outside of Mayfair before he was shot

WAUWATOSA – FOX6 News received new information on Tuesday, February 4 after the fatal officer-involved shooting outside Mayfair Mall on Sunday evening, February 2. Sources told FOX6 investigators or the 17-year-old boy who was murdered, identified by family as Alvin Cole, fired his gun before he was shot.

In a Sunday update, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said that agents responded to the mall shortly before 6:00 PM. after security, about 10 people who caused a malfunction reported. At least one witness indicated that one of the people involved in the incident was armed with a gun.

The police found a group outside the mall and at least four people ran when they saw officers. One of those four people agreed with the description of the individual allegedly armed. Officers chased on foot.

“During foot pursuit, the suspect was in possession of a gun,” Chief Weber said Sunday evening. “An officer fired his service weapon and hit the suspect. Officers immediately took life-saving measures. “

Wauwatosa fire brigade took the victim to the hospital, where the victim was declared dead around 6.30 pm.

King Rick, overwhelmed by grief, stepped in to serve as a voice for Coles family.

“No justice, no peace,” said King Rick. “We are going to demand a clear, transparent investigation. You see the family is injured. The community is injured. We need answers and we demand answers. This was a young man, a child, a young black man. Children make mistakes. Children get into trouble, but do they deserve to die for it? “

Family said the boy turned 17 days before he died.

“My baby boy he should have graduated from high school this year,” Tracy Cole said. “Seventeen years old. Very intelligent young man. I wanted to go to college. He tells me:” Mom, I’m going to do something positive with myself. ” “

The officers involved in this incident were placed under administrative leave for each policy, with the Milwaukee police leading the investigation.

