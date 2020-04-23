Source Says Karma Will Marry Most workers and some recent prototypes have been fake

The Fisker Karma is a car with a fairly short life but quite strange. Originally released in 2012 as a hybrid gasoline-electric sedan fascinated by the greatest notable for its dramatic proportions and internally climbing interior, the car has since undergone a change of ownership and is now known as the Karma Revero. . Karma has recently announced new models and showcases prototypes of the new technology. However, I spoke with a company source who told me that the new models have specific formats, that there are prototypes that are “film props”, and that the company itself will undergo massive layoffs.

The picture painted by our confirmed source, who has a position in the company where they will be exposed to the information provided, is one of a company that knew how to show steam in an effort to put on a “magic show” for its Chinese investors in a last-ditch attempt to secure financing even while plans to lay off workers in early May are in place.

Chinese investors in Karma, the Wanxiang Group, have said they decreased their investment from $ 400 million to $ 100 million at the end of last year, and our source informed us that Wanxiang wants entirely from the company. .

We should be clear that these statements reported here are from a primary source, confirming that they have a position in the company that can ensure access to this information, and that they have been corroborated by another source in the company.

Our source tells us that they have information to suggest that at least 100 employees will be laid off between May 1 and 15, and the goal is to reduce the staff to 27 employees, consisting exclusively of employees at the VP level and two directors.

Recently, Karma introduced the E-Flex platform, a flexible platform derived from its Revero GT architecture and capable of supporting full-battery electric vehicles, wide-range electric vehicles (EREV), and can even support autonomous vehicles.

Karma has announced plans to develop new models for this universal platform, and will also sell the platform itself to other manufacturers. Conceptually, it’s a solid idea, no different from Volkswagen’s MEB or similar flexible electric platforms.

The problem is that, according to our source, the E-Flex platforms shown are “movie props”, with only one capable of being driven. Our source says that they themselves “helped build the half,” and that the chassis shown is just a production Revero GT chassis that has been modified, and not a new single platform – as Revero GT-derived-as suggested. .

Our source states that the E-Flex platforms are shown, as in this picture of Karma here, they are simply a production of Revero unibodies from the production line and cut. Our source claims that “nothing has been proven to work on anything.”

Our source also provided us with some pictures of the construction of the electric battery version of Revero’s Karma, the GTE, which is allegedly built into its new E-Flex platform. The source provided us with this picture of one of the welders:

Yikes. This is the electric version of Karma’s Revero battery, the Revero GTE, which the company announced last year.

While there is a working prototype of the all-electric Revero GTE, our source argues that the specifications currently distributed to the media are entirely fabricated and not based on tests of any kind.

This goes for the crucial range specifications, which are listed 200 miles from a 75 kWh battery pack and 300 miles from a pack with just 25 kWh more, along with performance from 0-60 in less than 3.9 seconds. . Our source says that these numbers come from “no test, all compound numbers.”

The reason our source cites for lack of testing is limited resources and, like our source, the basis, “anyone who was worth a shit to handle the test was fired, fired, or abandoned.”

Now, you can certainly argue that fudging specialties are not difficult in the auto industry, and we don’t know how many other high-profile cars reach their number of reported specifications. Tesla cybertruck comes to mind.

But if an employee feels strong enough about the lack of evidence of the specifications reported to the media, specifications that our source and other employees will be taken to actually cut for the car, it’s worth quoting.

Karma’s press release gives a Spring 2021 date for the release of Revero GTE, a date that, if we are to believe the information from our contact, would be one where Karma as a company would not have given up. probably able to do. this happens.

Another example of Karma that promotes prototyping and technology beyond the level of what actually exists it’s the “Level 4 Autonomous All-Electric (E-Flex) Van” that was unveiled last month, and pictured above. Our source tells us that this van is actually a Revero “cut the air as long as a bagel” and joined in a similarly affected Dodge Promaster van body.

The two parts have been joined and while technically the network direction from the floor from the Revero platform and other controls could allow the addition of autonomous systems, the vehicle shown has only external sensors installed and none of the current hardware or software. necessary for something to approach. autonomous driving.

Our source called the van “a spoof” and said Karma’s autonomy team “had no idea” what it was going to do to make something really work. We acquired some pictures of the interior of the van that show the pirate nature of the project:

It would be one thing if Karma presented the van as a “concept” vehicle, as manufacturers often do, as a way to showcase future technology and design concepts, without necessarily claiming that these features were ready. – conceptual vehicles are more conceptual ambitions. made in real vehicles, if not functional.

But that’s not how Karma presents this van to the media; it is about how it is a demonstrator of the working technologies that Karma has developed, and our source argues that this is not accurate.

Karma’s own statement on the state of vans:

“Karma’s new L4 E-Flex Van is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus ™ standalone switching platform, which manages a speed of 320 trillion operations per second of deep learning. It’s built on a scalable architecture, with two NVIDIA Xavier ™ processors and two Tensor Core GPUs This high-performance, energy-efficient AI computer manages a series of deep neural networks simultaneously for safe, highly automated and fully autonomous driving.The software platform and L4 van sensor suite are supported from WeRide, which covers a full 360-degree FoV (Field of View) and provides accurate, real-time locations from multiple sensors including LiDar, radar, camera, GNSS and INS. “

… while our source claims that “NVidia did not give Karma a piece of hardware.” We came to NVidia to comment and update if we are back.

With the words of our source in mind, Karma’s tweets on the van might perhaps be best viewed as theatrical.

For what it’s worth, when fellow writer David Tracy and I arrived at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, we saw the Karma E-Flex platform and had a lot of questions about ourselves, but we were assured that it was true from Karma employees to the cabin.

Jalopnik has also covered a number of issues with Karma in the past.

Our source cites their reasons for approaching it as a desire to give their colleagues some warning, so they can start looking for other work. Note that many Karma workers are here on H1 visas, and don’t want them to be locked up by the rests our source believes will come in May.

We reached out to Karma to comment, and were given the following statement to address the complaints from our source:

“Our Karma E-Flex Platform project demonstrates Karma’s highly versatile chassis system and offers its new electric vehicle solutions. For example, our Karma EREV chassis system, the first of these demonstration platforms, can be seen on our current Revero GT product.In addition, the other demonstration platforms represent different battery and motor configurations based on the available Karma technology; I-shaped and flat battery packs, dual motors and quad motors, and the SiC and IGBT inverters demonstrated in Karma’s E-Flex platform project are technology tested.We communicate these technologies with various companies that we may not disclose for confidentiality reasons, however, they include several Fortune 500 companies.

Similarly, our ongoing development of the Karma L4 E-Flex Van prototype includes ongoing collaboration with industry leaders, NVIDIA and WeRide, using the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus standalone communication platform and the WeRide sensor suite and platform. software.

On the other hand, we recently shared the projected specifications of our Revero GTE; while we can’t yet reveal the details surrounding the technology in the car, we remain confident that the GTE will achieve these specifications. We will release additional information to validate these specifications in the coming months.

Karma remains confident in our business strategy and the way forward; We are not planning a layoff at this time. “

It is perhaps worth noting that the formulation of Karma in the posts does not necessarily contradict what our source reported. For example, “Our Karma E-Flex Platform project demonstrates Karma’s highly versatile chassis system,” does not necessarily imply that there is a working E-Flex platform, and that the use of words such as “platforms of “demonstration” that “represent” technologies are similarly fuzzy. meanings

The Karma L4 E-Flex Van prototype is barely described in terms of “continuous development,” and the statement does not deny the indication that the prototype shown is not functional.

Similarly, saying “projected specifications of our GTE Revero” does nothing about what processes have been used to reach these specifications.

These are difficult times for all builders, especially smaller ones like Karma, and it’s certainly not the first time a builder has fudgeed the numbers on upcoming models or prototypes shown that they weren’t clearly what they seemed. This does not leave them any better, and it is difficult to imagine a situation where the deception goes well for all involved, employees, investors or executives.

