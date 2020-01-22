Source: Fight suspects in the fashion show, shooting should be CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More details will be released on the possible suspects who were involved in a shoot at the Fashion Show Mall on Wednesday evening that injured three people and caused panic.

According to a police source, the police in the Clark County School District were called in to help the Metro police identify the people involved in the shooting. The suspects are believed to be CCSD students.

The police would like to emphasize that this was not an active shooting situation and that the shootout followed a fight between some people. Police say one person fired shots at a crowd and injured three. One victim was shot in the face, another in the leg, and a third person was hit in the chest and face. Everyone is expected to recover from their injuries.

The shots caused chaos when people tried to escape.

“When they told me that someone was shot, I had this feeling in my stomach, as you know, I have to get out of here,” said Laura Arias, purchaser.

“I looked in front of our shop and people ran away,” said Luis Cazares, an employee of Shoe Palace.

Some employees said they brought customers to the back of the store to protect them.

The Metro gang unit also participates in the investigation.