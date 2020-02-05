Source AP: Red Sox agrees to exchange bets, prizes to Dodgers

BOSTON – Starting from Mookie Betts as the missing piece in their pursuit in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally closed a blockbuster with the cost-saving Red Sox.

Boston agreed to trade the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers on Tuesday evening, according to two people with knowledge of the deal, packing Betts with left-handed David Price into a salary deposit designed to save the Red Sox tens of millions of dollars and to help them dive under the luxury tax threshold of baseball.

The Dodgers, looking for a World Series title after losing in the Fall Classics 2017 and ’18, send outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox. The deal also includes the Minnesota Twins, who get right-handed Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and send pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston. Los Angeles also receives cash from Boston to compensate a portion of the $ 123 million owed to Betts and Price, but the exact amount was not yet known.

People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not announced, pending the exchange of medical information.

Betts, who will earn $ 27 million this season, has refused nine-digit Red Sox offers for a long-term deal and has shown eagerness to test the free-agent market. Boston decided to move him now – a century after selling Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees – instead of running the four-fold All-Star after the 2020 season.

One of the best all-round talents of baseball, the popular bets must fit nicely in a line-up of Dodgers that also includes reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Los Angeles has won seven consecutive NL West titles, but has not celebrated a World Series championship since 1988. They fell against Betts and the Red Sox in 2018, a year after being beaten by the Houston Astros in seven games.

Price is owed $ 96 million over the last three years of a $ 217 million, seven-year deal that he signed before the 2016 season. The winner of the AL Cy Young Award 2012 missed time last year with a wrist issue and went 7-5 with an ERA of 4.28 in 22 starts.

The Dodgers have finally achieved the kind of off-season splashy deal that has eluded them in recent years. They lost two primary off-season activities when pitcher Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees for $ 324 million over nine years and third baseman Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year contract of $ 245 million with the rival Angels.

So far the best addition to the Dodgers this winter reliever was Blake Trains.

Adding the Betts bat to a line-up with Bellinger, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Corey Seager makes the Dodgers even more frightening. Their attack led the National League with 886 points and 279 home runs last year.

Verdugo, a left-handed batter, hit .294 with 44 RBI’s and 12 home runs in 106 games before a back injury ended his season early in August. His outfield defense is average, but at 23 he has time to improve.

The departure of Betts deepens the disappointment in Boston, where the New England Patriots sat outside the Super Bowl for the first time in four years and are confronted with the prospect that quarterback Tom Brady leaves as a free agent. The Red Sox are now without the best player, top manager and manager who led them to a franchise record of 108 wins and the World Series championship a year ago.

The deal only makes sense in the complicated economy of the baseball collective bargaining tax, which punishes a team for spending a pre-set limit – $ 208 million for 2020. What’s more, a ball club that crosses the threshold in three consecutive years pays a top rate of 95%; on the other hand, if a team goes below the limit for a season, the penalty for their next offense is reset to the lowest percentage of 20%.

This deal is expected to get Boston below that threshold.

Owner John Henry said in September, after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, that the Red Sox should be “under the CBT”. Team president Sam Kennedy later reversed the comments and said it was “a goal but not a mandate.” After he was hired, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said: “The goal remains to always be competitive. 2020 is important. Just like 2021, 2022 and beyond.”

The focus is now undoubtedly on the future.

The Red Sox remain without a manager three weeks after firing Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros 2017 sign-scandal; Major League Baseball did not disclose the results of its investigation to see if Cora implemented a similar scheme when it took over in Boston in ’18. Pitchers and catchers must report to the spring training within a week.

The new manager will have to figure out a line-up that lacks a player who hit lead-off and won four straight Golden Gloves in the outfield, as well as Price, a five-fold All-Star.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was one of the first to respond to news about the deal on social media and only sent out a sad emoji.

Graterol is a tough guy who ranks 83 on MLB.com’s most recent list of the top 100 baseball perspectives. He made his big league-debut with the Twins last season and placed a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief phenomena. A starter in the minors, he is confronted with questions about his sustainability, but can get the chance to throw in the rotation of Boston. If not, he will be thrown as hard as 102 km / h and may be an effective lender in the late inning.