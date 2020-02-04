Soundgarden claim ownership of definitive recordings in new movement

Soundgarden denied the retention of royalties from Chris Cornell’s widow and refuted her claim that she was the sole owner of several recordings Cornell worked on before he died in a new judicial file.

The motion submitted on Tuesday and obtained by Rolling stone, is a response to a lawsuit that Vicky Cornell filed last December against former band members of her deceased husband, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd, and the band’s manager, Rit Venerus. Vicky accused the band of withholding royalties from the Cornell family to force her to make a handful of recordings made before Cornell’s death.

Per Vicky’s suit, Vicky Cornell claimed that Chris made seven recordings in his personal studio in Florida in 2017, and there was no explicit agreement that they were for Soundgarden, making Cornell the exclusive owner. Vicky claimed that she agreed to share the unreleased recordings with Soundgarden, as long as they used one of Cornell’s “trusted producers” (revealed in a new judicial document as veteran producer Brendan O’Brien) and kept her informed of a possible album marketing strategy. She then claimed that Soundgarden eventually decided to engage her own producer and told her that it was not willing to “go through any type of approval process,” apparently with regard to the marketing strategy.

In addition, Vicky accused Soundgarden’s surviving members of making false statements to the media about who had the unreleased Cornell recordings, and the reason for the album’s delay. She also claimed that Soundgarden withheld money from her and her family “in an unlawful attempt to strengthen her” by transferring the unpublished songs.

In the new submission, Soundgarden claimed that the unreleased recordings stem from writing and recording sessions that date back to 2015. The band also rejected Vicky’s claim that she was deliberately withheld the money, with the motion that no one in the band currently being paid, and not before “the partnership, by vote of the other partners, formally opts for such a distribution.” The motion also requires a stir with Vicky’s decision to file her lawsuit in Florida, claiming that she has no real link with the state and that Washington would be a more appropriate jurisdiction.

“We don’t have our own creative work,” Soundgarden said in a short statement to Rolling Stone. A representative of Vicky Cornell did not immediately return the request for comments from Rolling Stone.

Regarding ownership of the seven recordings, the motion takes note of public interviews with Cornell and Thayill that suggest that Soundgarden was already working on this material in 2015. It also describes recording sessions in the next two years, until April 2017, a month earlier Cornell’s death. The motion claims additional proof of ownership, including ’emails between band members (including Cornell) exchanging audio files and lyrics, metadata of files via Dropbox and other tangible evidence, such as full’ live ‘audio recordings of the band working on and the performs songs at his studios in Seattle. “

Per text exchanges cited in the motion, the band claims that Vicky has called the unreleased recordings on several occasions the “SG files”, while also quoting an e-mail from March 2017 saying that Cornell is traveling for the “SG files” record. “Regarding her claim that Cornell made the seven recordings in his studio in Florida in 2017, the band states that not only many of the files” date significantly before 2017 “, but that Cornell did not record much of his material in Florida , but in Seattle and New York City and while touring.

The latter claim is particularly relevant to the jurisdictional issues raised by Soundgarden, where the band claims that neither they nor Vicky have legitimate ties with Florida. The motion questions Vicky’s claim that she is a Florida resident and recognizes that her family can rent an apartment in Miami, but according to most indications, the Cornell family’s main residence is New York City. In addition, the band states that “the overwhelming number of relevant events took place in Washington,” and that “the defendants, most witnesses, and relevant evidence are in Washington.”

Although less legally consistent than some of the other issues, the Soundgarden motion also attempts to refute Vicky’s claim that the band “was not attentive after Cornell’s death” and contains a detailed overview of how the band heard of the death of the singer. After the Soundgarden show in Detroit on May 17, everyone except Cornell left for the next city, Columbus, Ohio, while Cornell was left with plans to fly away the next day because he couldn’t sleep on the bus. The band reportedly heard of Cornell’s death after drummer Matt Cameron saw a “RIP” post on Facebook.

Knowing that they could not return to Detroit, where there would be hordes of press and police, the band went on to Columbus. There, “they organized a vigil in a meeting room in their Columbus hotel, where they were accompanied by their crew, assistants, and friends who hugged, cried, and tried to comfort each other for many hours.”

Soundgarden’s response to the Vicky Cornell lawsuit over unreleased recordings of Chris Cornell