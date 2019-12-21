Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro: Best sounding earbuds from 2019

Loading...

We have reviewed entire 2019 earbuds for Android and we expect them to increase in 2020 as more OEMs want to add their own hardware to the mix. However, they have a tough act to follow in the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds.

The Anker daughter was definitely not the one I expected to produce the best sounding earplugs of the year – but here we are. That does not mean that Anker makes bad products – far from it. My first instinct was to be careful, because there is a growing list of companies claiming to have the "best sounding earbuds," I just didn't expect it to be Soundcore.

People want to overlook the design, the name on the box and the fact that they are closely priced for more "established" brands. But by skipping the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s, you'll miss some of the most impressive earbuds of the year with a price tag that some other & # 39; large & # 39; shame players.

That does not mean that they are perfect, because there are things that you want and need to consider.

Hardware and design

Strictly from the design perspective, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pros are not what I would call the most attractive earplugs. They are large and spherical, protrude considerably and remind me – in good fortune and bad luck – of a dung beetle.

Each button is large and is completely at odds with the AirPods clones that you see everywhere else on the market. Just like the AirPods, you can only choose the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s in one color: matte steel with a black finish. It is a fairly standard design, but they feel heavy and feel good in the hand. There is a fin to help you get a better fit in the ear. I'm usually not a fan of this, but the soft silicones seem pretty good in my testing.

I love the case, but the damn thing is that this little slide-pebble design is big. It certainly fits in your pocket, but it is very striking that it is there. I love the matte design and the only logo is quite small. At the back you have to disconnect a plug to get to the USB-C charging port. I like the plug, because it means that the port is not filled with sludge and dirt if you keep the case in your pocket or swim around in the bottom of a bag.

Putting each button in the cover is simple enough, although the orientation is confusing at the start. The magnets are likely to place them in place and once the lid is closed, the buttons are safe and secure – plus the sliding lid means that they are less likely to open and spread your headphones.

Comfort and fit

I was wary just because of the design of each Liberty 2 Pro earbud. The fin design is not my favorite, but thanks to the soft silicone, they are easy to maneuver and attach to your ear. The silicone tips on each button are also soft and fit snugly without discomfort. However, you can change both the fin and the tips if they do not come straight out of the box.

By placing them in you, you can turn them very lightly to effectively lock & hold each button in place & # 39 ;. However, it does not match the sense of security that you get with the Galaxy Buds twist and lock approach. This really helps for insulation, but it also helps to seal the sound exceptionally. This also means that the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro buttons do not wobble or come loose – which is important if you are particularly active.

Given the size, you may not be able to wear them during breastfeeding sessions. I defeated continuous wearing for about two hours before I felt the need to rest my ears and let the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s stand out. Of course your own mileage can vary considerably and is also determined by the life of the battery – spoiler: you will feel uncomfortable faster than the battery runs out.

Linking process

Like many Bluetooth earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds can be paired in a number of ways. You can follow the easy route and simply link using the built-in & # 39; s link menu from Android or you can download the dedicated Soundcore app and connect with your friends and get some extra controls and personalization tools.

However, it does not matter which route you take. Pairing is quick and painless, especially since the Liberty 2 earbuds generally have a decent Bluetooth range of around 20 feet.

Sound quality

If you read the box art, you would probably have read the hyperbole of the sound "endorsed by 10 Grammy award-winning producers." Frankly, I felt that this had been a paid promotion, but while I don't know who the producers were they seem to have actually supported the bold claims.

Although I'm not really in love with the design, it means that the large drivers can pump a full, rich sound that I haven't really heard on many other real wireless earbuds – and at least none in the last 12 months.

The sound profile is quite sublime. The soundstage is open, wide and the bass really succeeds in banging. You get good & # 39; n good general dynamic sound that can handle the nuances of songs exceptionally well. Those larger drivers really help push the audio without crushing the extra details, while the passive isolation of shape and fit means that tracks are bursting with life.

I am particularly impressed by the separation in busy tracks, with vocals that are clearly distinguishable from the chaos of audio underneath. It is a pleasure to listen to almost every genre, while podcasts and audio books have extra detail and clarity. The fact that you can tune the audio experience of the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s using the Soundcore app is just an extra bonus.

The Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s also support the high-quality audio codec from aptX from Qualcomm. That means you have to see a big step forward compared to cheaper tops that use AAC or SBC when streaming audio. Because most people now stream their music, this means that you should see a difference when streaming Spotify at 320 kbps or when using other services with high resolution audio streaming options.

Part of the improved sound is the recording of the impressive HearID function. This is essentially a customized EQ optimizer that allows you to tune the audio to your specific listening options. This is done using the Soundcore app and lets you listen to different tones to help determine your upper and lower hearing limits to create a unique personal EQ setting.

controls

The controls are one area that really disappoints the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s. Despite the large panels on the side of each button, there are no touch controls. Instead, you have a small physical button on each earphone that can do a few things.

It does mean that you don't have to learn tricky swipe and tap tricks, but you only get two controls per button. A single tap pauses and does not play anything, a double tap on the right button skips a song, a double tap on the left button jumps backwards. If you hold both sides, the Google Assistant will activate on your Android phone – although you can change this in the volume up or down buttons.

That is probably precise enough for most people, but the buttons can push any button out of your ear. The use of buttons also means that you can get that terrible click sound directly into your ear canal. That said, even touch controls are bothered by this and I'm not really sure what the best solution really is in all honesty.

Battery life

Another very impressive area of ​​the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s is undoubtedly the battery life. To begin with, the lifespan of each button is approximately seven to eight hours in between. That surpasses many of the other headphones and earbuds currently on the market – although not all. Part of that is of course due to the slightly larger format, but it really means that listening all day is perfumes for the course.

The extra large carrying case provides up to 30 hours more listening pleasure, which in my experience is pretty much what I experienced. I am so happy that Anker decided to go with USB-C and wireless charging, because 10 minutes connected to a charger gives you about two hours or extra listening pleasure. It is a bit slower on a wireless charging station, but it is still nice not to have to think about cables if you prefer a wireless existence.

A problem I do have is that the battery indicator LEDs are a bit standard because there are only three LEDs. To make it a bit easier, I worked on the principle that an illuminated LED would be about a full charge. However, I discovered that this was not always the case, so my advice would be to keep the carrying case fully charged.

Verdict

Given the enormous wealth of truly wireless earbuds available, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro certainly has some tough competition, but they beat it out thanks to the exceptional battery life and the sound that only makes me come back for more. I would love to shave the casing and the button size a little, but there's no denying that if you appreciate the sound quality and experience, Anker completely and completely knocked it out of the park here.

Touch control is likely to be a big mistake, and phone calls are questionable, but these are things that don't ruin the experience – and are really secondary to the sound. The fact that the Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s are priced under established competition and beat them in the area that matters most is why they are our favorite wireless earbuds from 2019.

Where can I get the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro?

The Liberty 2 Pro & # 39; s are currently available for just $ 109 on Amazon – which is an absolute bargain for those who value audio above everything else.

