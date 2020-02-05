WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Among the TV moments in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech: the military husband of one of Trump’s guests returned from his broadcast and surprised his family.

Amy Williams, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was present on Tuesday evening with her two children, 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan. Trump told the public that Williams works full time and helps volunteers with military families. In the past seven months, her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams is deployed in Afghanistan, his fourth trip to the Middle East.

“War places a heavy burden on the military families of our country,” said President Trump.

Trump thanked her and then told her he had a surprise: her husband was back from his broadcast and was in Capitol. Sgt. Williams walked down the stairs in his uniform to greet a shocked Amy Williams and he embraced his children. He then embraced his wife.

Trump delivered the address on Tuesday during his removal sentence. He spoke about the benefits he says his administration has achieved, but he did not mention the accusation.