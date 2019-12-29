Sorry, outraged fans, John Elway was better than Drew Brees

Loading...

John Elway and Mike Shanahan celebrate the victory of Super Bowl XXXII. Credit: H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY Sports.

In a few hours, Drew Lock will take the reins of the Denver Broncos for his fifth start of the race. Fans and faithful of the Broncos expect Lock to become the quarterback of the future, and their expectations are high due to the legendary quarterbacks of the past.

John Elway and Peyton Manning are without a doubt two of the best quarterbacks to tie the tacos in the NFL, and each of them was named to the NFL All-Time Team on Friday. Manning will always have a special place in the Broncos tradition, which will lead Denver to a Super Bowl in its final season. But, the state of Elway as the best player in the Broncos lives until 2020.

Elway is the only Broncos player of the entire race to be named for the All-Time Team, with "The Sheriff" joining the "Duke of Denver." Both were selected along with Brett Favre, Roger Staubach, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas.

If you're a football fan, that's a true "who's who" of the quarterbacks.

And, as with any list, whether it's a Pro Bowl or the Hall of Fame, there will always be snub. The most notorious, at least from the perspective of the current player, is Drew Brees. Then, Brees fans, one of the most prolific gunmen of all time, decided that the least deserved QB in the Top-100 team was Elway and Brees should be above the Duke.

Without offending Brees or his diehard fans, but John Elway was better, period.

Simply shouting all Brees statistics and how they compare with those of Elway is losing the point of the argument. 77,000 aerial yards sound like an invented number when you look back 20 years ago and see that Elway was the second QB to reach the 50,000-yard plateau.

Simply, the NFL has evolved in the new millennium, greatly helping offenses and, in particular, air play.

In the days of Elway (1983-1998), the players did not train as they do now. They worked alone, and some of them didn't lift weights at all. Elway's offensive teammates for most of his career were not relative, and remarkably never had a receiver taller than 5 & # 39; 11 "until Ed McCaffrey in 1995.

Still, Elway led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s and to the playoffs five times during that decade. Those first days are the ones that the youngest football fans, who have only seen Brees play, forget.

Check out some of those old Elway tapes (below). There is a reason why Patrick Mahomes has been compared to the Duke; both have rocket launchers for weapons and each one will take off in an instant for a first attempt.

Elway ran for 3,407 yards and 33 touchdowns, and enjoyed an average of 5.0 yards or more in five seasons. It literally led the Broncos to victory with their athletics, even if that meant catching a pass from time to time.

He did his best to win, shamelessly improvising in the field like an artist on a canvas.

Simply, John Elway was a winner. When he retired, his 148 victories in the regular season were the greatest amount of all time by a QB, and his winning percentage of 64.1 is not only one of the best, but much better than Brees's (59.3). And there is a reason why Elway had so many returns in the fourth quarter; Despite being surrounded by below average talent, he found ways to win games.

Elway helped push the Broncos into the playoffs 10 different times in a 16-year career and was 14-7 in those games. His five Super Bowl starts were the highest of all time before Brady broke that record. But Elway remains the only QB to run for a touchdown in four different Super Bowls, and only the second player to accomplish the feat (Thurman Thomas).

In his younger years, Elway played under an unimaginative coach in Dan Reeves, forcing the quarterback to improvise on the grid to make the most of little in terms of players and the moves that were called. However, even with Reeves as head coach, Elway won the NFL MVP trophy in 1987.

Finally, at the end of his career, the Duke received a young and innovative offensive mind in Mike Shanahan. "The Mastermind" helped build one of the most prolific offenses of the time, as the 1997 Broncos led the NFL with an offense that averaged 29.5 points and 367 yards per game. Again, those numbers pale in comparison to what the teams are putting these days, because the game has changed.

In the days of Elway, the recipients had to fight to open up because the penalty for illegal contact had not yet been invented. In those days, football was also more balanced and more physical. Terrell Davis's career and the Broncos' zone blocking offensive line were the main reasons why the Broncos won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII.

And that balanced offensive attack, which removed all pressure from Elway's shoulders, allowed the quarterback to be much more efficient in the air game.

Instead of arguing that Elway could not win the big without T.D., celebrate the Duke's perseverance through all the narratives that say he can't win the big game.

John Elway was already a member of Colorado royalty for years, but taking his first Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Broncos took him to another level. Having the guts to return for a 16th season and enjoy an even more dominant race (Denver started 13-0 that year) and a consecutive Super Bowl victory is legendary.

The icing was the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIII for Elway, which joined its league MVP and many other awards.

Brees is a more accurate pin, of course. His statistics are from another world. But he has never been the best player in the NFL, while Elway was.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK0rVyXc3_U (/ embed)