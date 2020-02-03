Soros says Facebook secretly helps with Trump’s re-election and calls for leadership change

The future of Facebook

Robert Scoble, Chief Strategy Officer for Infinite Retina, sits down with Tonya Hall to talk about the different types of advertisements within Facebook and what the future holds.

George Soros calls for Mark Zuckerberg to be replaced on Facebook because of a hidden alliance with President Trump and that he will not control political advertising, showing that he is pursuing profit over controlling the spread of fake news and misinformation.

In a New York Times opinion column, Soros claimed that there is an informal agreement between Trump and Zuckerberg: “Facebook will help President Trump be re-elected and Mr. Trump will in turn defend Facebook against attacks by regulators and the media.”

He says the proof lies in the fact that Zuckerberg just met the president, just over four months ago, on September 19, 2019. And that Zuckerberg’s refusal to control political advertising, “has opened the door to false, manipulated, extreme and incendiary bombs.” that Soros predicts in his column.

He identifies Facebook as a media company and not as a ‘platform’, which means that it must be held responsible for everything it publishes.

He attacks Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, for constantly repeating: “The worn-out Silicon Valley cliché that Facebook is trying to make the world a better place. But Facebook needs to be judged by what it does, not what it does says. “

He ends with a call for the replacement of Zuckerberg and Sandberg because of their goal to maximize profit without consequences. “They should not be left to Facebook.”

Foremski’s Take: Can software engineers save the world? After all, they know how to access and process a lot of data, and come up with software solutions for difficult problems.

Doesn’t this mean that Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, with access to a huge amount of data and programmers, can come up with solutions to some of our most challenging problems, such as fake news and wrong information?

George Soros expects a lot from Zuckerberg; he is a software engineer, but that does not mean that he has super powers to solve the major problems of society. He knows Javascript and Php.

That is why Zuckerberg has told politicians that he welcomes government regulations. Because Facebook does not have to come up with solutions that it does not understand – the responsibility is shifted outside the organization.

Yet Soros sees Zuckerberg implement a carefully planned strategy to use Facebook’s technology and data to re-choose Trump. Such partiality is highly unlikely and it is a misinterpretation of Zuckerberg’s intentions and possibilities.

Zuckerberg is like all other software engineers: they know how to write code. They have no special skills or insights into solving complex social problems – regardless of how much data they have.