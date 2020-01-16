The move from Ismaila Soro to Celtic is reportedly delayed by a dispute between his current club and player representatives according to SunSport.

The player has been associated for some time with a move to Celtic where the defending midfielder apparently played his last game for Bnei Yehuda on Wednesday.

However, it has been found that the dispute ends the deal and the club has now issued a statement claiming that the player could be in the team next week if things were not resolved.

A statement from Bnei Yehuda said: “It is currently impossible to know if Ismaila Soro is in the team for our next game against Hapoel Kfar Saba on Monday or not.”

Bnei Yehuda has not stopped using the player because a deal seems to have been agreed in principle.

It was a surprise that they risked the player and his potential compensation to play him in a cup game this week.

If the dispute is correct, there is little that Celtic can do at their end.

The dispute appears to be centered around its representatives who own a percentage of any transfer costs and the club is trying to negotiate with its agents.

Nothing is ever easy!