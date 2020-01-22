Sophie Turner Volunteers for the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Image source: Getty / Mike Coppola

Which Game of Thrones has come to an end, Sophie Turner has set her sights on another series. The day after the 2020 SAG Awards, the 23-year-old actress filmed some very candid Instagram stories from the comfort of her armchair – mainly about the Lizzie McGuire restarted work at Disney +.

“The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I am clearly devastated like the rest of us, “Turner said about the recent news that production had stopped restarting after the original creator, Terri Minsky, stopped as a showrunner. Although the series is still moving forward, the release date will probably be delayed because Disney + is looking for a replacement.

Turner has offered to play the role of Lizzie’s best friend, Miranda Sanchez, because it looks like Lalaine will not return to resume the role. “Does Miranda appear this season? Because I’m here. I’m available. I’m your new Miranda,” Turner said, adding, “Lizzie McGuire people, please contact me. “Yes please!

Image source: Instagram user sophiet