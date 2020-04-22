Sophie Turner, Ben Affleck and 9 Other Celebs walk their dogs around Los Angeles

Identifying a celebrity is very exciting. But locating them with their dog is even better. Why; Honestly, we love their four-legged friends even more than we love them. At least the dogs don’t log on to Instagram and sing a superficial version of “Imagine” on us. Dogs are also already making hot stars like Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney all the more attractive.

All the stars on this list have been spotted in recent months walking their drinks in the various beautiful neighborhoods of Los Angeles. So, it’s not just this list of hot celebs and their pooches, but it’s also a detailed map of where you can find these A-Listers.

Without further ado, here are Sophie Turner, Ben Affleck and 9 other celebs walking their dogs in Los Angeles.

11 Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are all about puppy love

Dakota Johnson’s protagonist and cold-blooded player Chris Martin have to do with the PDA. And they continued this trend when they took Dakota’s dog for a walk in Malibu. According to Just Jared, the couple believed they were taking a quiet quarantine ride, but in reality, they were watching the paparazzi.

10 The dog is a much better choice for Selena Gomez than Justin Bieber

Even with the possibility of a large medical bill and leaving, this dog is a much better choice for a partner than Justin Bieber. Seriously, Selena Gomez made the right choice here. According to Just Jared, Selena was spotted wandering in West Hollywood with Winnie’s poch after grabbing a drink at Cha Cha Matcha.

9 Kendall Jenner needs a dog with legs like hers

Is it just us or does Kendall Jenner’s legs look a lot like her dog, Six? Seriously, the resemblance is strange. According to Just Jared, Kendall took her four-legged friend for a walk in Los Angeles with a bunch of her friends. Of course, the occasional case was a photo shoot that featured Kendall, her legs and hard abs.

8 Sophie Turner’s and Joe Jonas’ dogs are outnumbered, but they don’t seem to care.

Undoubtedly, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seem to be able to manage three dogs. As every dog ​​owner knows, walking three dogs at a time can be very difficult. Heck, walking only one presents his own series of problems. According to Just Jared, Sophie and Joe were spotted taking their dogs for a walk near their brand new mansion in Encino.

7 Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas weren’t for their dog at all … They were for the PDA

Okay, it’s pretty obvious that all the recent walks in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted were about their relationship, not their dogs. The couple met on the set of their new film, according to Just Jared, and were quickly falling for each other. We saw them more recently with their dogs walking in the beautiful area of ​​Venice.

6 Usher revolutionizes Dog Walk

Here is Usher revolutionizing the dog’s walking experience with his new girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. During the locking of Los Angeles, the couple saw riding around Los Feliz with their dog. Eventually, they stopped in a park to walk their dog for a while and let her take a bath, according to Just Jared.

5 No! Sydney Sweeney is not just the house with her dog … There is a man in her life

There is a possibility that this much larger, slightly intimidating man is Sydney Sweeney’s bodyguard. After all, the star of Euphoria and Handmaid’s Tale gets a lot of men chasing her. But since she and this guy wear matching sneakers, she’s definitely more likely to be her secret. According to her Instagram, she just stayed home alone with her favorite dog Tank, but these photos definitely prove otherwise.

4 You don’t want to get lost with Robin Wright or her dog

The star of House of Cards and Princess Robin Wright always appears as a woman you don’t want to miss. And from the appearance of things, her dog is in the same boat. According to Just Jared, she, her boyfriend and their dog appeared to be walking on the beach in Santa Monica, California very recently.

3 Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy find a moment to walk away from their scandal

Well, this is not a long time since her time was locked. According to Just Jared, the star of Desperate Housewives and the subject of College Admission Scandal, Felicity Huffman, was spotted walking through Runyon Canyon Park with her shameless husband, William H. Macy. While it’s interesting to see Felicis, we’re more interested in her cute, four-legged friend.

2 The dog’s face accurately describes our feelings for Sarah Hyland’s husband, Wells Adams

The dog runs with his tongue and so we see Wells Adams running in Studio City with his shirt on. The former Bachelorette star is jogging with his dog on a regular basis, according to Just Jared. This should give him some time off from his Modern Family fiancée, Sarah Hyland.

1 Emily Ratajkowski and her puppies take a break from the big apple

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, spend most of their time in New York. But here they are enjoying the park in Los Angeles, according to Just Jared. While paparazzi are usually consumed by photographing the model with curves, this may be the only time they seem to be more interested in her dog.

