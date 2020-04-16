Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift will premiere the programming of the BBC Chelsea Flower Show

This year’s RHS Chelsea flower show has been canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, but home gardening fans who are stuck at home can still get their flower fixes with the help of the BBC.

Special programs to celebrate the world-famous horticultural exhibition will arrive in May. The new materials will be presented by returning horticultural experts and hosts, including Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift and Monty Don.

Starting on May 17, the series will review “best of the best” programs, while offering for the first time viewers the opportunity to vote for the BBC / RHS People’s Choice Award in their garden of the decade.

Joe Swift said of the new program: “Seeing beautiful gardens and gorgeous plants is exactly what everyone needs right now, and the RHS Chelsea flower arrangement is always among the best. Without it, it’s hard this year (I haven’t had it in 30 years), but that doesn’t stop us from bringing you stunning shots to create this special Chelsea buzz. “

He added: “It’s the ‘best of the best’ when we look back over ten years at stunning gardens, stunning designs and luxurious plants. There’s the first, as viewers have the opportunity to vote for their decade’s garden at the BBC / RHS People’s Choice Award gala. I’m already excited. “

The programming of the Chelsea Flower Show will take place on 17-24. Mail on BBC One and BBC Two. See what else TV shows have to offer.