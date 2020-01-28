Sophie Molineux knocks on the door on the Australian comeback

She was the fourth Australian cricketer this season. Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski have all returned to the game since then.

Sophie Molineux is about to return to Australia this weekend, Credit: Getty Images

Molineux returned earlier this month and impressed Victoria at the WNCL. He was appointed to the World Cup squad. Cricket Australia said it would monitor their health closely.

Jess Jonassen, another left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, was preferred to Molineux. If Gardner is not available, the selectors have the option of playing both women to maintain a similar balance in the XI.

Another option could be to quickly pick Tayla Vlaeminck who hasn’t played since a knee injury. Vlaeminck was not considered for the practice game in Australia on Monday after returning to full training late last week, but will add to it in the coming days.

Gardner was diagnosed with a concussion after being hit on the neck by Alyssa Healy on the nets.

Loading

Gardner spoke about her five concussions in October and found that she was physically and mentally affected. The difference this time, however, is that she was not hit when she was hit.

“Not only physically, but mentally it is quite a challenge to return from here,” Gardner told ABC Grandstand.

“Personally, I’m more likely to get a delayed form of concussion. Instead of feeling a bit dazed when I get it, it’s more the day after.

“I just have a bad headache, nausea. I think if you think about it, if you bump your head against a wall or something, I wouldn’t say it’s too different. And you just don’t feel right.

“You can take as many Panadol and Nurofens as you want, but these headaches won’t go away as they are obviously caused by a contact injury and not just a headache.”

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading