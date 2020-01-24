Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon to guest star on 'This Is Us'

On Saturday, January 11, This Is Us maker Dan Fogelman announced that Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon will be the guest star in the upcoming episodes of the popular NBC family drama.

Although Fogelman kept silent about the details of Bush’s role in the show, he shared some details about Adlon’s character – he teased her character to play a role in an upcoming storyline for Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown ). “Sterling has an incredible bow in the back half of the season,” he teased, “and she plays an important role in the story.”

Bush, is an alum from One Tree Hill, played in Chicago P.D. and also appeared on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Adlon created and shines in FX comedy Better Things, and her acting points include King of the Hill, Californication and Louie.

So far, This Is Us’ guest schedule for season 4 includes Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard, M. Night Shyamalan, Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson and Timothy Omundson.

Last week it was revealed in a promo broadcast during Golden Globes 2020 that singer John Legend would also be a guest on This Is Us. Despite the commercial example that did not reveal details about the role of the singer in the show, the advertisement contained a quick recording of him playing the piano in a bespoke suit. From now on it is assumed that he will play as himself in the show.

This Is Us season four will premiere on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on NBC.