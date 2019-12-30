Sophia and Liam were the most popular baby names – national in 2019

Loading...

If you're looking for a baby name you like as an expectant parent, it may be helpful to read the most popular names from 2019.

Some names – like Olivia and Noah – have been long-time favorites, while others, like Isla and Miles, are new favorites.

According to BabyCenter, the most popular names in 2019 were Sophia and Liam. The ranking is based on baby names submitted to the organization by nearly 600,000 parents during the year.

CONTINUE READING:

Gender Neutral Baby Names – The Most Popular Right Now



This was the 10th year that Sophia topped the list of maiden names. In contrast, the Liam name overtook the Jackson name after six consecutive years.

The BabyCenter report also found that Arabic names like Muhammad and Aaliyah are becoming more popular.

The story continues under the advertisement

10 most popular girl names

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava aria Isabella Amelia Mia Riley Aaliyah

10 most popular boy names

Liam Jackson Noah Aiden Grayson Caden Lucas Elijah Oliver Muhammad

On another list compiled by Babynames.com, Charlotte was the most popular girl. Maybe inspired by Princess Charlotte from the royal family?

According to BabyCenter, there are some cult moments that owe some of these names to them. For example, actor Keanu Reeves had a banner year – he appeared in four major films, with a few more on the horizon – and the Keanu name saw a 24 percent increase in usage over the previous year.

READ MORE: Ontario unveils the top 10 boy and girl names for 2018

The bachelor's, a popular replaying dating show in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, could also have had an impact. Former candidate Bekah Martinez gave birth to her daughter Ruth shortly after she appeared on the show, and the name saw a bump of 10 percent.

If you're looking for a unique baby name, consider Alexia or Alec. They were both given to less than 100 BabyCenter babies in 2019.

10 most unique girl names

Alexia Amal Amelie Aurelia Bonnie Calliope Cameron Carolina Chanel Clementine

The story continues under the advertisement

10 most unique boy names

Alec Ares Armando Armani Benji Boston Bruno Callum case Cassius

CONTINUE READING:

Marie, Joseph has ranked Ontario for the past hundred years



According to the nameberry name site, gender-neutral and unisex names have also been on the rise in recent years. Nameberry points out that unisex names – names used for both boys and girls – are an "ever-growing category in the English-speaking world, particularly in the United States".

Names that are not assigned to a specific gender also enable parents to raise children without gender stereotypes.

Looking ahead to the new decade, BabyCenter predicts a revival of names from the 1920s such as Frank and Barbara.

Choose a name for your child

Choosing a name can be an overwhelming experience. Before you go online or to the bookstore, take some time to think about it yourself, educational expert Julie Romanowski told Global News earlier.

"You want to connect to your baby. This is an important part of the naming process."

Second, you should consult with your partner and ask them to think of names for themselves. When you're both ready, exchange ideas and lists and try to meet somewhere in the middle.

The story continues under the advertisement

00:38

Kim Kardashian shows the first picture of a new baby called Psalm

Kim Kardashian shows the first picture of a new baby called Psalm

She said if both of you still have trouble choosing a name, ask family and friends for advice before going online.

"[Online] is where the overwhelming part happens. It's an invasion of too much information in your head."

Compromises are also important when it comes to naming your child, she adds, since a parent is often very strict about what the child's name should be. Sometimes names are important to the family and are chosen for traditional or religious reasons.

If you and your partner have difficulty picking just one name, don't be afraid to add another.

3:37

Behind the name Royal Baby Sussex

Behind the name Royal Baby Sussex

"One parent could have the first name and the second parent could have the middle name," she said. "Or one parent names the first child and the second parent the second."

And although it is a difficult decision not to argue too much about a name – there are a lot of other things to worry about as a new parent.

"Choosing a name is just the first step in connecting with that person who will be in your life all the time."

– With files from Arti Patel

The story continues under the advertisement

[email protected]

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR