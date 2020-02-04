Sony’s PlayStation Business is coming

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Current generation console sales have dropped faster than expected as potential customers appear to be reluctant to make purchases ahead of this year’s report. This is the consistent messaging we’ve received from several companies in the game console market, including AMD, GameStop, and now Sony. Hardware sales across the industry decreased more than at the time in the previous console cycle.

This is the lesson from the recent conference call on Sony’s quarterly results. Sony’s gaming division revenue decreased 20 percent year over year, primarily due to the decline in hardware revenue. Software was a more complicated situation – sales declined, but while third-party sales declined, first-party sales increased (but not enough to meet expectations). The growth of PlayStation Plus subscribers was also positive, increasing by 2.5 million to 38.8 million in the past 12 months, helping to offset some of the software decline.

Sony is adjusting its fourth-quarter 2019 forecast down $ 459 million, or about three percent. The third quarter of Sony’s fiscal year was from October to December. For the Japanese company, we are currently in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Calendars are weird.

Looking at the PS5

Sony isn’t ready to talk about the PS5 yet (not in terms of revenue anyway), but the company expects game revenue to increase in the second half of the year when the new console hits the market. The situation with sales forecasts for the Xbox Series X and PS5 is very different than at the time in the previous console cycle. In early 2013, we had explosive popularity with smartphones for several years. Tablets came onto the market with great success. Micro consoles like Ouya hadn’t failed yet. All in all, many people asked if the era of console gaming was over to be replaced by mobile games and streaming services.

Seven years later, the bottom line for replacing the mobile console is definitely “no,” and streaming services have not done the trick either, although Google and Nvidia both have a blast. Sony enters the PS5 era as the final winner of the Microsoft sales race and overall sales competition. Microsoft has probably spent a lot of time merging its ecosystem between the Xbox and PC in the past seven years, and it looks like the Xbox Series X will continue.

My own little bet on the PS5 is that Sony will find a way to make the Final Fantasy VII remake a PS5 title that is about to be launched. While FF7 wasn’t a PS1 debut – the console hit the shelves on December 3, 1994, while FF7 debuted on January 31, 1997 – it became one of the most definitive PS1 titles of all time and the best-selling Final Fantasy game ever , After repeated delays, Sony released the first part of the Final Fantasy VII remake for the PS4 a few months before the PS5 debut (as promised).

Square Enix’s president has already made comments suggesting that the game will be playable on both hardware generations, but it’s incredibly unlikely that Sony would not push the company to develop a version that featured graphics the PS5 presented in the same way as the original did for the PS1.

Here’s my bet: At some point Sony will announce that there will be a PS5-specific version of the game. Existing PlayStation 4 owners who purchase the PS4 version will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version when they purchase the new system. Make this offer good for a longer period of time, such as your first year in the console, and you have Final Fantasy VII Remake as a virtual boxer for enthusiastic fans and as a sales carrot for players who like it, but I would like to play it rather wait and buy it with the console when it starts.

Admittedly, that could be a wanton fanboy projection on my part. I was really excited about the rumors of a release for this PC.

