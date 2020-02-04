Sony’s official PlayStation 5 website is now live

Sony and Microsoft are preparing to launch and release the next generation of video game platforms. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when one of the two console platforms will be released. However, we currently know that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be launched this Christmas. It is a wait and see game for both companies to see when they release the first reveal. Lately, however, Sony appears to be ready to push PlayStation 5 material by going live on the official PlayStation 5 website.

Don’t be so excited yet because nothing is really revealed on the official PlayStation 5 website. Instead, it’s just a logo of the PS5 and an announcement that more features will be available for the console platform at a later date. Again, there is no information about when Sony will hold a PlayStation 5 unveiling event. With this in mind, there was news earlier this morning that Sony will at least offer the price of the console platform until Microsoft announces the Xbox Series X.

We’ve started sharing some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5 with us, but we’re not yet ready to fully introduce the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates when we announce them. This includes news about the release date of PS5, the price of PS5 and the upcoming list of PS5 launch games.

If you remember the first announcements for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 during E3, Sony was able to spend $ 100 less than the Microsoft console at that point. This could also be the case for the upcoming platform. Could Sony be delivering PlayStation 5 news shortly when the website goes live? It’s just been a waiting game so far, but we know that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are bringing out this Christmas season. So we have enough time for both companies to make their announcements.

As soon as both consoles are announced, it will be interesting to see which platform players the players are initially drawn to. There are many things that can damage or damage the console, such as: B. the price, hardware, features and titles of video games that are available at launch. We know that Microsoft will not initially offer Xbox Series X exclusive products in terms of first-party support, so the door could already open for Sony’s PS5.

