Sony's Concept Car puts entertainment on the driver's seat

Loading...

With a few 200 kilowatt engines that send power to all four wheels, the first Sony car can go from 0 to 62 km / h in 4.8 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 149 mph, although it weighs a hefty 5,180 pounds. The company has not revealed how far the fully electric concept can go between charges, but that does not really matter. And the rest of these specifications are not, since Sony is not going to produce this car, which was revealed at CES this week. What is important and interesting about the Vision-S is how it emphasizes the role that Sony can play in an era where performance is much less important than how a vehicle treats its passengers.

The rapid shift from the automotive industry to self-driving and connected vehicles has drawn players such as Google, Apple and Amazon into the automotive industry, especially with regard to infotainment systems. General Motors plans to use Android software in future vehicles; Amazon has just landed Lamborghini as the newest user of its embedded Alexa system.

Stay informed with our Transport newsletter. Register here!

Sony already has a place in the car industry. It offers speaker systems to various automakers. Toyota and its luxury arm, Lexus, use its CMOS image sensors in some models to support automatic emergency braking. But now the company wants to expand its range. “We will accelerate our efforts to contribute to the future of mobility,” said President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at a press conference in Las Vegas. “This prototype embodies our contribution.” It is therefore no surprise that the Vision-S plays two strong points from Sony: consumer entertainment and sensors.

Like most contemporary concept cars, it is packed with screens that are ready to stream Sony’s extensive music and film collection.

Thanks to Sony

The first is easier to see here. The Vision-S has a whole range of screens, including one that extends the length of the dashboard, like the one in the upcoming Byton M-Byte SUV. These of course offer access to the music, games and films in the company’s huge library. (The latter two are meant for when, as Sony says, you are “relieved of car operations.”) “We believe that the evolution of mobility will also redefine cars as a new entertainment space,” Yoshida said.

A 5G connection ensures that everything comes through with a short moment of buffering. The two rear seat passengers each receive their own screen on the headrest. With speakers around the car, including one in every seat, everyone can enjoy the immersive “360 Reality Audio” system from Sony, which made its debut at CES 2019.

. (TagsToTranslate) CES