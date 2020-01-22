Sony Xperia 5: 'Smaller' but certainly not compact [Video]

Finding a flagship in compact form is something that has become increasingly difficult as OEMs are steadily moving towards building more oversized devices. However, Sony has persisted with their now-defunct “Compact” series and more recently the Xperia 5.

Sony called time on the popular Compact series and restarted their smartphone line with the Xperia 1 after announcing the device at MWC last year. With a focus on the aspect ratio of 21: 9 and not a real counterpart to a small form factor, it was not clear whether we will see a real compact follow-up.

Fortunately, the Sony Xperia 5 is here in an effort to fill the void left by the Compact series. After initially being unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin, the Xperia 5 was released with little fanfare. It may be the slightly smaller Sony smartphone for those who want all the benefits of the Xperia 1, but in a package that is supposed to be easier to handle.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7PEUTYa9g [/ embed]

With compact phones becoming increasingly difficult to find, a compact flagship is like a unicorn without serious compromises – see Google Pixel 4. With that in mind, how is the Xperia 5 in this phase of 2020?

Design and hardware

When it comes to smartphone designs, the Sony Xperia 5 is a bit of a wrong name. To begin with, the long, elongated display seems to be at odds with what the rest of the industry is doing. I have to say that I really like it, because it is quite unique and Sony is trying to distinguish itself from the crowd.

Sony may launch Xperia 5 as a ‘compact’ smartphone, but it is far from it. That will be a disappointment for many of you in the hope that this will be the new Xperia Compact line, as it is still a big phone in most respects. With this model, Sony has barely shaved the real size of the Xperia 1.

Because the Xperia 5 is long and thin, the placement of the buttons has been adjusted slightly, and it takes a while to get used to it. Sony has decided that a lower on / off button is useful, but there is also a shutter release for the camera and a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the right. It is not terrible, but it feels a bit crowded.

The fingerprint scanner is very strange, because I thought it just doesn’t work half the time. In addition, on the right side of the phone means that you are only going to register your right thumb and perhaps your left index finger. I thought it would have been better, but I rarely use it because it’s so inaccurate and probably works about six out of ten times if you put your thumb over it.

Despite the small problems, this is a well-assembled smartphone that feels exceptionally crafted. However, I have found that Xperia 5 glass sandwich design combined with its long, thin shape makes it slightly smoother than your usual wide smartphone. I also managed to shuffle the rear glass of my review unit after catching a button on my jeans. That is not a good sign of long-term sustainability, so take a case. The 6.1-inch screen has remained intact, and that’s a good thing, because this FHD + screen is really great to use.

It’s strange to have all hardware buttons on one side, but I can’t say I’m a big fan of a SIM and micro SD card drawer that can be easily pulled out at any time. Support for Micro SD cards is appreciated, but it is far too easy to hold the drawer on a zipper or even just your fingernail. It’s great for access and sim swapping, but not so much for someone who just wants to take it without asking – however, this is a minor problem in the big picture.

Software and performance

The Xperia 5 originally came with Android Pie, but is quickly updated to Android 10. It’s nice to get the latest version of the operating system, and Sony is pretty good at updating the Xperia line so far. That said, it’s unclear how long it will take to get Android 11. Hopefully it will follow a similar timetable as with the stable Android 10 update, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The way it looks now, the Android version of Sony is pretty ‘normal’ according to most statistics. I’m pretty happy with it, because frankly I have no problems with the fact that Android is barebones. This allows me to choose which apps and extras I install. That does not mean that Sony has not loaded some bloatware, because they have added some extras that I think do not add much to the overall experience. However, the reachability mode on the Xperia 5 is absolutely horrendous because the activation method involves double tapping on a small portion at the extreme edge of the left or right side of the screen. I have tried to do this several times in vain – in my experience it just doesn’t work.

Despite that minor annoyance, the rest of the experience is very spicy and clean. I didn’t notice any major delays, except when the battery went into automatic battery saving mode, or when I tried to load an app just after the phone was turned on. The inclusion of some pre-installed apps such as the Fortnite installer, Booking.com and Facebook is a bit frustrating, but can be removed quickly and does not affect performance levels.

I’m a fan of the 21: 9 aspect ratio, but I understand it’s a bit of a gimmick. However, for watching movies, there is nothing better than that native expansive aspect ratio without dealing with black borders. It’s still refreshing to see a phone without a perforation or recess, and it really helps when games like Asphalt 9 are optimized for the hardware of the Xperia 5. If you’re an avid mobile gamer, an ultra-wide smartphone screen makes you favorite titles so much more fun to play, but in my opinion just informed by high refresh rates.

Camera

When the Xperia 1 was introduced randomly until mid-2019, Sony made a large part of the close working relationship between the mobile division and the camera division. Unfortunately, we have not yet seen any really important results from this internal partnership – and the Xperia 5 is contributing to that disappointment.

It’s not that the Sony Xperia 5 has a bad camera, it’s just pretty mediocre considering the resources that Sony has. The company essentially produces the IMX sensors that are used in almost all major premium flagship devices. With that in mind, they should do much better with their own hardware in it.

You get three lenses at the back of the Xperia 5: a wide angle, 2x telephoto zoom lens and an ultra wide angle. You can take some good photos of this camera setting because of the flexibility that it offers. In most cases, however, the results can be a bit mixed and are generally still a small step behind the Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10.

I absolutely love the physical shutter button on the side of the phone. It just feels nice to have a button that is meant for taking photos and making video recordings. There is also a special Cinema Pro app that gives you a number of serious video controls. For most people it will be far too difficult to decipher, but being able to adjust the shutter speed, adjust the focus manually and even add LUTs all in the camera is very interesting, if a little daunting for the beginner.

Despite these additional controls, the video quality is at best mixed if you do not know what you are doing. However, you can only record 4K with 30 fps but FHD with 60 fps. If Sony uses the team behind the A7III, you expect a much better video and photo quality from the Xperia 5.

Battery

Despite a relatively small battery, the Sony Xperia 5 has a fairly exceptional day-to-day life. With only 3,140 mAh it is surprising how long the phone lasts and the 18W fast charger manages to charge it quickly. I am sure that the dip of a UHD screen on Xperia 1 to FHD + is partly responsible for this impressive battery life.

With the Sony Xperia 5 you can regularly see more than six hours of screen time with the Sony Xperia 5. That’s not bad at all and would probably be enough for everyone except the toughest smartphone users. Some solid energy-saving modes have also been added. The Stamina mode and Ultra Stamina mode will significantly extend the potential lifetime at the expense of some functions.

It is a bit disappointing that you do not get wireless charging, but the 18 W fast charger is not too bad. Strangely enough, it takes about two hours to go from 0 to 100%, but it only takes 30 minutes to go from 0 to 50% – really not sure why, but you can get some extra juice in a pinch.

Verdict

If you are looking for a compact smartphone with flagship specifications, then the Sony Xperia 5 is unfortunately only one of those features. The relatively clean version of Android 10 is something that could tempt people who are not willing to deal with hefty third-party skins and tons of added or unnecessary extras.

This is a solid phone that needs to be viewed better. However, it somehow feels a bit late for the party, and with a gimmick that will only appeal to a very limited set of potential buyers. 21: 9 is great when playing games on ultra-wide monitors and watching movies, but it’s actually much less logical on a smartphone, simply because of the smaller size.

All in all, this may not be the compact Sony Xperia that you probably hoped for, but it remains a decent Android smartphone.

Where can I get the Sony Xperia 5?

The Sony Xperia 5 is available for $ 699 at Amazon, but if you really want a ‘compact’ smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S10e might be a better buy for around $ 600.

More about Sony:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA [/ embed]