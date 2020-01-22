Sony Xperia 10 Plus for $ 280 + Android Auto Receiver, more

Wednesday’s best deals are the Sony Xperia 10 Plus smartphone from $ 280, JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver for $ 100 discount and two Ring Spotlight Cams for $ 219. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Score the Xperia 10 Plus from Sony from $ 280

Amazon currently offers the Sony Xperia 10 Plus 64 GB GSM Unlocked Android smartphone $ 300. Reduced from $ 380, today’s offer defeats our earlier listing by $ 50 and returns the price for a second time to a low of Amazon. Centered around a 6.5-inch HD screen, Sony has a dual rear camera series consisting of 8 and 12MP sensors. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and contains 64 GB of storage on board. If that is not enough, a microSD card slot provides for easy expansion. If you don’t mind activating today, Best Buy will sell you the handset $ 280. More information in our practical coverage.

Save $ 100 on JVC’s Android Auto Receiver

The official eBay store of Best Buy offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android receiver (V850BT) for $ 380. Normally they sell for $ 480, the current offer saves you 20%, is $ 20 below the previous price reduction and a new all-time low. With a 6.8-inch touchscreen, the CarPlay and Android Auto receiver from JVC is an indispensable upgrade of your ride if you are looking for improved smartphone integration. In particular, it makes keeping an eye on directions, playing music and more a piece of cake during commuting.

Ring Spotlight Cams 2-pack for $ 219

B&H offers a 2-pack Battery powered Ring Spotlight Cams $ 219. Usually you collect $ 199 each, now you pay $ 169 for sale at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you up to $ 179, beats our previous listing by $ 39 and is one of the best prices we’ve kept. With the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam is expanding its video doorbell brothers to provide additional coverage for home security. In addition to just keeping an eye on outdoor activities, it has built-in LED light strips to illuminate your garden, as well as a siren. Picking up two of the cameras is a great way to monitor both your front and back yard.

