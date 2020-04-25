Sony will release the next 2 Spider movies on the release calendar

In the latest change to the released calendar, Sony has pushed back the anonymous Marvel series “Spider-Man: Away From Home” and the next animated series “Spider-Man: The Road to Spider”.

The Marvel / Sony live-action film will air on November 5, 2021, starting in July 2021, and the Spider-Man series will run from April 7, 2022, and from April 2022.

The adaptation of “Unregulated” by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will last until the summer release date in July, after being re-released in the fall of 2021.

In addition to the “Spider-Version” shift, three more Sony Pictures animated films have changed. “Connected” will move to October 23, 2020 in a month. “Vivo” will be on June 4, 2021, from April 16, and the hotel “Transylvania 4” will be transferred from Christmas 2021 to August 6, 2021.

Both Kevin Hart films have gone backwards, including the drama “Father” from April 2, 2021, October 23, 2020, and the action comedy “The Man from Toronto,” which will move to September 17, 2021.

So, the horror film “Escape from 2 rooms” from Columbia Pictures will now open in the New Year 2021, and the film “Nightingale”, starring Elle and Dakota Fanning, is no more.

If you remember, at the end of last month, Sony had a similar release date that started a wave of other studios mixing the boards of all the studios. Among them were “Peter Rabbit 2: Escape”, “Morbius” and “Ghost”: summer tents, all released in the summer of 2020. All three films moved into the first quarter of 2021, and Tom Hanks is a film about the war. The “greenhouse” will remain without a release date.

The new plot of “Spider-Man” is not the only Marvel movie that changed on Friday. The TV series “Away from Home” “Doctor Strange” got a lot of madness “slot, which is part of the MCU and runs from four months to March 25, 2022. Sony also delayed the release of Venom. “Continued earlier this week, it is now provided with the subtitle ‘Let Me Die’ and pushed it until the fall of 2021.”

All 7 theatrical films “Spider-Man” received the best of the worst

We’ve had decades in the last few decades, from Tobey Maguire to Tom Holland, to the big-screen animated peak for Mile Morales in the Marvel cinematic world. other spider-humans. So how does the new animated version of Spidey match the previous clicks?

7. “The wonderful spider” The first attempt to reload the series after Sam Raimi’s version of “Spider-Man” is the worst Spidey movie because it is annoying to watch. It’s one thing to be bad, it’s another thing to be annoying. Sony

6. “Wonderful Spider-2” Unlike the previous one, Mark Webb’s second unsuccessful attempt to make a harmonious “Spider-Man” was surprising, at least because he decided to play Jamie Foxx as the main villain. Sony

5. “Spider-3” Unlike the cinematic failures in The Amazing Spider, Raimi’s last walk saved her heartbeat, even though it prevented someone from having to overthrow millions of evils in an instant. The dance number alone makes it more interesting than any other bad superhero movie. Sony

4. “Spider-Man” Many of the first films of modern superhero blockbusters were very new and interesting at the time, but they looked more beautiful than they had recently, and Spider-Man is one of them. Very good. It is tough. Sony

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” The plot is a bit difficult, but it is very pleasant and works like a comedy, so it is difficult to complain much. Sony

2. “Spider-2” If you look at any comic film ever made, you won’t find much that feels complete on its own. But Spider-Man 2 is definitely one of them. It’s not just a superhero movie – it’s a great movie, a period. Sony

1. “Spider-Man: to the spider” “Spider-Man 2” could make me cry, “Spider-Man” made me cry. It also proved that Miles Morales (Shameek Moore) was more of a spider than Peter Parker.

