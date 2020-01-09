Sony WH-XB900N headphone rating [Video]

Loading...

Noise canceling headphones become the favorite accessory for many smartphone owners, and the Sony WH-XB900N headphones may be the best option for those looking for great audio and the ability to block out background noise.

With regard to smartphone accessories, wireless headphones or earbuds are almost essential if you want to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts or video content and not have to deal with the frustration of a dongle. The death of the headphone port means that you have to choose between “dongle life” or invest in Bluetooth to get your portable audio fix.

For several years, the best over-ear headphones with ANC (active noise reduction) are generally considered the Sony WH-1000XM3. But with a selling price that is $ 100 lower, the Sony WH-XB900N headphones are a great compromise that uses some of the best features – and manages to improve in some others – from the more expensive counterpart while offering those substantial discount.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIk81jrGPdY (/ embed)

Unlike many other alternatives, these over-ear headphones also come with tighter integration of Google Assistant – making them the perfect Android companion for just about anyone who values ​​high-quality audio.

Hardware and design

Headphones – especially over-ear headphones – often look pretty and it’s not always that easy to distinguish one pair from the other. Just like smartphones, there is only so much that you can do with the basics of the design. Because these are made by Sony, they naturally look very much like the other headphones of the brand.

There is no doubt that they are hugely inspired by the WH-1000XM3s and sometimes a tribute, but differ in a number of important areas. Flexible plastic dominates, but unlike the expensive XM3 model, the XB900N have a matte finish with a slightly structured structure. I am pleased that Sony has also opted for such a finish, because it means that grease, dirt and dirt stand out much less on both ear cups. I think that a dotted matte finish also seems much less prone to scratching and marking.

It is a sleek appearance that is improved by the shortage of hardware buttons. On the left earcup you will find the only two: an on / off button and one with the label “Custom” – which activates the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa on your Android phone. On this bottom of the left earcup you will also find the 3.5 mm input port and there is also a USB-C charging port. Despite the lack of a few physical buttons, the WB900N has a right-hand touchpad for device control. Tap and swipe are used to control audio and calls.

Of course Sony contains a USB-C charging cable and 3.5 mm audio cable in the box, but leaves out a hard carrying case for a cheap and frankly disappointing canvas bag. Given that the XB900N has been folded very nicely, it is a bit frustrating that Sony has chosen not to offer a good carrying case. After buying, I bought one for $ 12 on Amazon to keep my headphones safe and protected in my bag – the canvas bag offers very little protection.

Comfort and fit

I love the design and fit over the ear. The pads are particularly comfortable and these tins are deceptively light. There is a nice spongy pillow in the middle of the bottom of the headband that doesn’t have many headphones. This really helps to stabilize the WB900N on your head and also relieves pressure during prolonged wear.

I would say that I am blessed with a fairly small head, so I don’t have to stretch my arms at all for optimum comfort. Although I cannot say with certainty that you have the same experience, I have found the Sony WH-XB900N to some extent the most comfortable headset I have.

For reference, I wear the Sony MDR-7506 monitoring headphones daily for up to 10 hours a day – at least five days a week – and I have to pause regularly due to discomfort due to the pressure of the earcup. With the XB900N I have not had the same problems and I can literally wear them all day without feeling that my ears or head need a break.

Linking process

The linking process is partly painless thanks to the direct integration with the Google Assistant. In pairing mode, your Android phone automatically asks you to connect your device and then pair with your Google account for access to these enhanced Assistant controls.

As part of the close integration with Google Assistant, you can have the WH-XB900N from Sony read your notifications and your Android phone will ask you to select which apps you want the soft-spoken lady in the headphones to read to you. Unfortunately there is no “Hey Google” hot word support. Instead, you must hold the ‘Custom’ button to activate the Google Assistant and the built-in microphone records your voice commands.

You can also use the special Sony Headphones app to connect to your smartphone and access an entire laundry list with additional audio and device controls that come with the special Sony Headphones app.

Sound quality

If you didn’t know it yet, the “XB” on the Sony WH-XB900Ns actually stands for “extra bass” – which should give you an idea about the audio characteristics of these headphones. If, like me, you are a bit of a ‘bass head’, you will love the response in tracks that use bass as the basic component.

With the standard EQ settings enabled, the low-end is really emphasized as you would expect from headphones with “Extra Bass” on the box. Despite the heavy emphasis on bass, I have not infringed on the nuances of songs.

Vocals have weight and balance, while the highs are clear and clear, even on busy tracks. The midtones in most tracks are balanced and complement the deep lows incredibly well. The overall soundstage feels spacious and well-enclosed for an overall warm sound signature that is typically Sony.

There is also a microphone in the XB900Ns, which is actually a lot better than I expected. It is used to capture ambient noise to improve noise reduction, but it also manages to record voice commands with precision – even in noisy environments.

If I found it very good in a quiet environment, but not entirely excellent. The reason for this is that it can be muted in certain situations – such as wearing a jacket with a high collar, for example. For the most part the call quality is solid and calls sound full and clean via a solid mobile connection.

Noise reduction

Good noise reduction is hard to find in over-ear headphones at lower prices. But luckily the Sony WH-XB900N succeeds in delivering ANC that is much better than almost all competing headphones for a comparable or lower price. It is very impressive to adjust, adjust and control the actual level at which background noise is muted.

I have also been incredibly impressed that these “looks” manage to do it without real “hiss” or interference. It’s really nice that you can adjust the ANC considerably to allow more ambient noise. This is great if you want to be fully aware of your environment, but will have a dramatic impact on your listening experience.

These headphones do great sound dampening, but if you expect complete silence, you will be disappointed. Full ANC is something that few headphones can do, even double the price of the Sony WH-XB900Ns. That said, the difference when 100% cancellation is pretty grim and you can block things like traffic and drone from aircraft engines for a more pleasant ride – crying babies are drowned out in the same way.

Control & App

Regarding the special headphone or earphone apps, the Sony Headphone app is one of the best. It really is a great companion that gives you some advanced features to get the most out of the Sony WH-XB900 headphones.

There is an Adaptive Sound Control switch that can identify what you are doing when you wear the headphones – sit, walk or stand – and then adjust the ANC based on the activity. You can adjust this manually to your own taste, but the automatic function works so well in my experience that I left it activated from the start. I am impressed by how well the app can detect activities.

You may be tempted by the 360 ​​sound function, but this feels like a gimmick and requires that you take pictures of your ears to “analyze” the shape. The app then makes audio adjustments based on these pre-analyzed images. However, I have to say that I noticed that it made no noticeable difference and that it has not been used since the first test.

Another neat but equally strange recording is the operation of the sound position. This function allows you to adjust the sound so that it feels like the sound comes from six preset positions. It works really well, but I’m not sure why you want to simulate the experience of music being played behind you or at one of the preset positions.

There are some preset Equalizer settings that you can adjust, as well as custom settings that you can save after adjusting. For audiophiles this might be another powerful recording, but I couldn’t find a consistent enough profile to use for all my listening habits, so that is also disabled.

As for the controls, the touchpad is really fantastic. Double tapping the right earcup pauses and plays numbers or answers and ends calls, swiping up increases the volume, swiping down decreases the volume, swiping forward jumps forward and swiping backwards jumps backwards. You can swipe and hold forward to rewind and swipe back and hold to rewind, but I discovered that this may have been one of 20 attempts – so avoid it on most occasions.

Battery life

Sony claims that the WH-XB900N headphones can last around 30 hours after a single charge, but guys have underestimated the actual lifespan. As my most important cans, I wore briskly for about a week at about 65% volume, and was able to drain more than 42 hours of battery before they finally gave up and died.

Given that ANC is activated by default, that is good in the “exceptional lifetime” area. I have never had a product that has exceeded my battery expectations in such a huge way. With that in mind, you can probably get away with a one-off charge a week as a light listener or once every two or three days if you’re a heavy listener like me.

Even with an exceptional battery life, I am still unable to charge via USB-C. Although for this price I expected it a bit. You do not have to worry about an extra charging cable and the charging seems fairly fast. I have to admit that I just charged the headset for one night so that it would be completely full. Sony states that with the included cable it takes 7 hours to go from zero to 100% battery.

Verdict

As a partner for your Android phone, the Sony WH-XB900N headphones are one of the best packages available thanks to a combination of slim design, exceptional comfort, first-class audio and battery life that far exceeds expectations.

If you prefer over-ear headphones over the slightly more popular in-ear option, there are few better pairs that you can consider to complement your Android smartphone. The additional controls that come with the special Sony Headphones app help you adjust your audio experience better than most comparable prices.

Without a good carrying case, the package hits back a little, but there is so much to love that you would be a fool not to consider the Sony WH-XB900N as their more expensive brother or sister. If you value audio but want to go wireless, you probably won’t get better headphones for the money.

Where can I get the Sony WH-XB900N?

For $ 250 priced on Amazon, there are few over-ear Bluetooth headphones that match what you get here. The biggest problem is that the slightly better Sony WH-1000XM3 is fairly regularly for sale at comparable prices, but for $ 350 on sites such as Amazon and B & HPhoto.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mmMdO19-T0 (/ embed)