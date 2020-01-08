Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds: do they meet the hype?

Loading...

Unless you’ve lived somewhere under a rock or in a cave, you’ve probably seen a few reviews for the new WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds from Sony. And many of those reviews have compared the WF-1000XM3 with Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The hype was such that I had to see if the actual product was really that good.

So I received a set.

OK, so build quality exudes premium feeling. The packaging is nice, but not over the top for something that ends up in recycling in the short term. There is the usual stack of instructions in different languages ​​that nobody has to read and a much shorter quick start guide that covers all the basics.

When freeing the cover from the package, the first thing that struck me was how huge the storage bag for the earbuds is. It looks more like a charger or a powerbank than a case for a set of earbuds. You may think this is due to the 24-hour runtime that the package offers, but the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro (my current favorite earbuds) is smaller and still offers a total playing time of 32 hours.

Speaking of charging, the housing charges via USB-C and takes a few hours to fully charge. If you drop the earphones into the case for 10 minutes, you will get a 90-minute charge. Unlike some setups, the case cannot be charged wirelessly.

As is the case today with earplugs, the WF-1000XM3 (yes, about that name – it sucks) comes with a handful of different earplugs to choose from. I recommend spending some time on this to get the best possible, most comfortable fit.

From a hardware point of view, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds are large and rely on the rubber earbud to stay in your ear (unlike other designs that use small earrings that fit into the curly part of your ear). Although they are quite comfortable, they are big – too big in my experience to stay in your ears when you shake your head vigorously, like maybe in the gym. However, because Sony has no water resistance or sweat resistance for the WF-1000M3, I probably wouldn’t use these $ 228 earbuds in the gym anyway.

However, that lack of water resistance makes me a bit uncomfortable to use them outside, where rain and puddles exist.

Pairing is easy – very easy on Android because it uses NFC – and overall the sound quality is good. I’m not really the best person to talk about audio, because I’m usually happy with the audio quality of waste headphones and earbuds, so I’ll have you do your own research on this.

However, my experience, supported by the reviews I read, suggests that the sound quality is generally excellent, with noise reduction doing its thing pretty well. The touchpad on the side of each earphone takes some getting used to, a problem that is confused by the poor app (more on this soon).

However, I have two major audio problems.

The first is that I occasionally experienced a strange and rather painful feedback sound, which I assume is due to the noise reduction function. I have tried the earbuds on a number of platforms, and this seemed more of a problem on iOS than Android, but it seems to be a feature of the earbuds and not something that I have done wrong. I use the most up-to-date apps and software update, so I assume that this is a peculiarity of the system. The only thing I can say about it is that it was annoying, painful, uncomfortable and prevented me from using them.

Another problem is the call quality. It’s terrible. I have $ 10 headphones that improve call quality. It is hard to imagine that this feature has been tested and approved by Sony. Numerous other reviews confirm this, and there are endless complaints on Sony’s own support forums, so it’s not a whim to unite my earbuds.

If you want to call with your earbuds, these are not the earbuds for you.

Then there is the Sony Headphones app. Speaking specifically about the iOS app, which I used the most. It is a mess. A total mess. Some functions are clear and straightforward, others vague or downright mysterious. I’m not a big fan of apps to operate headphones and earbuds in the best of times, but this is one of the worst examples. You can use the headset without the app, but the app unlocks settings and functions.

And my short experience with the Android app suggests it’s no better.

And because you spend more than $ 200 on a pair of earplugs, these are features you have paid for.

Generally I like the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for playback. The noise reduction is great, albeit with occasional weird feedback beeping, which I am still trying to pin down. The battery life is good, but the housing is of a size that makes it awkward to wear.

Answering and calling with the Sony WF-1000XM3 is frankly a terrible and frustrating experience.

The app experience is also just awful.

So whatever the issue, do the Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones meet the hype? Good…

If your priority is noise reduction and audio quality, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are an excellent choice. But the problem is that they stumble over their own shoelaces when it comes to the quality of the microphone, the app and the overall size and most of the carrying case.

For those in the Apple ecosystem, I still think the AirPods or AirPods Pro are a no-brainer in terms of features, performance, and overall usability and user experience. For the money, I expect the WF-1000XM3 earbuds to offer a much better experience, and they don’t, and that’s disappointing. Aside from noise reduction, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro generally works better, offers better battery life, a hugely superior calling experience, is sweat-resistant and rated for IPX4 and costs just $ 149.

I really wanted the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds, but unfortunately the embodiment didn’t live up to the hype.

