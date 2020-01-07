Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 logo at the CES 2020 press conference

Loading...

Players are about to enter the next generation of game consoles, and the news is constantly updated to keep fans excited.

During Sony’s CES 2020 conference, fans were given a first look at the official PlayStation 5 logo. Check out the above and let us know what you think in the comments below.

However, this was not the only news from the conference. New statistics from the last generation of consoles were presented in detail during the conference. Let’s say Sony has produced a number of statistics over the years. Here are the new statistics released at the conference.

106 million PlayStation 4 units sold

1.15 billion PlayStation 4 games sold

5 million PSVR units sold

103 monthly active users

38.8 PS Plus subscribers

PlayStation 5 is just around the corner and players can’t wait to learn more about the consoles. Fortunately, at the end of the conference, Jim Ryan will announce that more information will be released in the coming months.

What do you think about the official PS5 logo? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Sony Youtube via Wario 64 Twitter