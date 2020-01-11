Sony unveils the most popular downloaded games of 2019 on the PS Store

Loading...

2019 was a year of releasing great video games. The year had everything from Kojima’s new world of death attacks, Remedy’s return with control, and the return of the Modern Warfare series.

The year was solid because it covered all of your different gaming genre needs. Today Sony announced the most popular games of the year for the PlayStation Store on its blog.

PS4 Games1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 3 NBA 2K19 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 NBA 2K20 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 Madden NFL 20 8 Star Wars Battlefront II 9 Tom Clancy’s Division 2 10 Days Gone 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 Borderlands 3 13 MLB The Show 19 14 World War Z 15 God of War 16 Mortal Kombat 11 17 Rocket League 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 19 The Forest 20 Marvels Spider-ManPS VR Games1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five nights at Freddy’s VR: Looking for help 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Fame 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood and Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds Free to Play Games1 Apex Legends 2 Fortnite 3 Dauntless 4 Realm Royale 5 Brawlhalla 6 Warface Live 7 Don’t even think 8 Warframe 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale 10 3 on 3 Freestyle DLC and Expansions1 Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 2 Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 5 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoints Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 8 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder Pack 9 Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 10 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

This may be a shock to some, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most-loaded video game of 2019. The popular multiplayer title, which has been released in a series of positive reviews and claims Call of Duty, has finally made its triumphant return.

In terms of PlayStation VR, the best downloaded game of 2019 goes to Beat Saber. The rhythmic title, where the players have the right keys, prompts them to create the perfect and most satisfying musical beats. The most downloaded Free to Play title of 2019 is Apex Legends, the Battle Royale title from Respawn Entertainment. The most downloaded DLC and extensions go to Fortnites Laguna Pack.

Source: PS Blog