Sony stunned CES with an electric show car, the Vision-S

Loading...

If it wasn’t bad enough that automakers went to CES to demonstrate technology, then technology companies are now going to CES to demonstrate cars. This is the Sony Vision S concept. Mario Tama / Getty Images

We don’t think Sony has plans to make it into a production car. It is a showcase for Sony’s sensors and infotainment. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Based on these photos, the Vision-S is a pretty attractive sedan. I see design elements from Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air. Sony

The interior is not groundbreaking – Byton had a dash-wide screen in its concept in 2018, and the car will go into production later this year.

The rear seats get their own screens. Sony

Do you think it needs magic gate memory sticks? David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It seems like only yesterday I complained that CES would be a car show. Someone must have heard me, because it seems that the technology industry’s answer is: “Stop my beer and look at this …” On Monday evening, in Las Vegas, Sony used the last minutes of its CES keynote to present an electrical concept demonstrate vehicle called Vision-S.

Yes, Sony, manufacturer of walkmen and playstations and televisions and so on. And yes, an EV concept car, in this case a sedan that, when you blink, looks a bit like a cross between a Porsche Taycan and a Lucid Air. We don’t think Sony intends to challenge Tesla in the market or offer a driving experience that goes beyond attaching a steering wheel to a PS4. Instead, the Vision-S is a showcase for all the supporting technologies that Sony offers.

There are a total of 33 sensors, including high-resolution optical CMOS, solid-state lidar, radar and time-of-flight sensors, all of which have been merged into a suite for driver assistance systems (ADAS) developed by Sony calls a “Safety Cocoon” (pdf).

The interior similarly shows the entertainment side of Sony’s business. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking, but it’s all very trendy, including a massive dashboard-spanning display like the Byton M-Byte that we looked at on Monday. And if you want to believe the concept film, the Vision-S can easily sync with your handheld built by Sony and probably synonymous with the rest of your digital lifestyle ephemera from Sony.

The concept also included the use of more traditional automotive suppliers such as Continental and Bosch. We believe that two 200 kW (268 hp) electric motors are used, which can reach a top speed of 240 km / h and reach 100 km / h / h) from a standing start in 4.8 seconds.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1RAdaSFWkM (/ embed)

Listing image by Mario Tama / Getty Images