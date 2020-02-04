Sony says the price of the PS5 has not yet been decided

Another day, another PS5 news. While the intense wait for PS5 continues to grow, we have some information on the price of the PS5. Technically no information, but at least we have to know that Sony has not yet set the price. This nullifies all rumors that claimed the price of the PS5.

In Tuesday’s third-quarter earnings release, CFO Hiroki Totoki said Sony had not yet set pricing on the PS5. He says “What is not very clear or visible is that we are in competition. It is therefore very difficult to discuss something about the price at this point. Depending on the price level, we may need to determine the action we are going to implement and how much we are willing to pay. “

Speaking of costs, he adds “First, we absolutely need to control labor costs, personnel costs, costs and the initial increase. How much can we prepare initially? We will work on production and sales and must prepare the right volume as we start this. “

He goes on to explain what it’s like to balance things out and “It’s a balancing act. It’s very difficult to say anything specific at this point.” That being said, he assures that they will try to take the best possible approach “The best balance so that we can be profitable in life for the life of this product.”

Sony hasn't decided on the price yet, but the console is expected to hit the market at around $ 500.