Sony releases Elle Fanning from Dakota Fanning’s Nightingale

The release date of TriStar’s “Nolingale”, which stars Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, is no longer set.

In December, TheWrap announced that only Melanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would make a periodic drama based on a screenplay by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon was supposed to be produced by The Cantillon. For the first time, the two sisters had to come together to play Christine Hannah’s sister songs from the world’s most famous seller on screen.

Bombinghaul, which was shot before the March World Films, was due to be released this Christmas. Production is expected to resume once it is safe.

Also read: Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning plays the sisters for the first time in Melanie Laurent’s “Nightingale” for TriStar (special)

Nanderbox is a two-year-old sister who grew up in France on the eve of World War II and struggles to survive the French occupation of Germany. The story is inspired by the courageous wives of French opponents who helped the Allied Air Force flee the Nazi-occupied territory and hide Jewish children.

Anna’s book became a hit after its publication in 2015. It has been published in 45 languages ​​and has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the United States. It became the New York Times №1 bestseller and spent 114 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also named Book of the Year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads and others.

Also read: Elle Fanning received Dakota Fanning’s “Bulbul” Christmas Release Day

On Friday, Sony also announced that other release dates would change due to the pandemic closure of cinemas and film production: “Spider-Man: Continuation of Spider-Man” has been moved from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022. The untitled story “Spider-Man: Away from Home” was moved from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

The Transylvania 4 Hotel was moved from December 22, 2021 to August 6, 2021, and the Uncharted Hotel was moved from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021.

