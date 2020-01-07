Sony randomly announced a concept car at CES just because they could

Loading...

Sony did not announce the PlayStation 5 at this year’s CES, but opted for something much bigger. How literally bigger.

The company went ahead and instead shocked everyone with a concept car.

Yes. A literal car. And it’s called Vision-S.

But don’t be too excited because this thing is not available for driving. The Vision-S is basically Sony’s way to demonstrate what its technology can do.

A modest brag, I think.

The concept car initially has a total of 33 sensors. This includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded in the car itself. They are designed to recognize both people and objects inside and outside the vehicle and to provide advanced driving assistance.

Unfortunately we could only see from the outside.

Picture: Brenda stolyar / mashable

The Vision-S is also equipped with Sony 360 Reality Audio. With speakers and displays in each seat, the technology is designed to deliver a deep, intense sound. Meanwhile, the front seats are equipped with a panoramic screen that shows content.

Other than that, Sony has remained rather vague on all other details. Probably because this thing doesn’t go into production.

Sony displayed the Vision S front and center on the exhibition space – but the media could only see and certainly not touch it. This also means that nobody was able to check the inside, but I can easily say that the outside of the car looks cute.

But if I’m honest, I would have preferred to have a look at the PS5. What ever.

,