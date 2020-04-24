Sony Pictures is Developing an ONE PUNCH MAN Movie with The Writers of VENOM – GeekTyrant

One Punch Man it’s one hell of a fun anime series to watch! If you are a fan, you’ll be interested to know that Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie adaptation of the manga series and hired Venom writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to work on the script.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad Arad Productions is producing the film. They have all of the Spider-Man projects set up in the studio over the years.

It will be very interesting to see what One Punch Man will look like as a live action film. There is so much potential that it will be epic! But it can just as easily be a huge disappointment depending on the creative talent brought in to bring it to life.

I would love nothing more than for this film to be a great success! If you’re not familiar with One Paunch Man, it follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but who tries to find a worthwhile opponent after being bored by a lack of challenges and fighting against him the evil.

Japanese artist ONE created it in 2009 as a web photo and from there it didn’t explode! If you haven’t seen the anime, it’s well worth your time.

According to Variety, this Sony film project is very high on the property due to its popularity and the opportunity to build a film franchise with it. What do you think about One Punch Man getting a live-action adaptation !? Who would you like to see take on the role of Saitama?