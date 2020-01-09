Sony names the most downloaded titles of December 2019; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt appears

Loading...

The PlayStation blog has released the top downloads of the month for December 2019, and there is a certain title that stands out from the others. Perhaps you know why.

The list includes top downloads for the PS4 platform, PSVR titles, DLC and extensions. As the Christmas season is in full swing, the list should consist of new games. And for the most part, we’re seeing titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but we’re also seeing a game from 2015 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Yes, as you may have heard, the Witcher series on Netflix is ​​a huge success that takes the franchise to new heights. We are ready to bring the game back to the PC platform and the books reach the NY Times bestseller list. It is therefore not surprising that The Witcher announced its presence on the PlayStation platform. The show has sparked new interest in the franchise for both newcomers and hardcore fans.

Below are the most popular titles downloaded for the PlayStation platform for December 2019:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 4 NBA 2K20 5 Star Wars Battlefront II 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 8 Madden NFL 20 9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man 11 Need for Speed ​​Heat 12 EA Sports FIFA 20 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 14 God of War 15 EA Sports UFC 3 16 Assassins Creed Odyssey 17 Resident Evil 2 18 The Forest 19 Rocket League 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 Job Simulator 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 5 Arizona Sunshine 6 Batman: Arkham VR 7 Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 9 Blood & Truth 10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Apex Legends 3 Brawlhalla 4 Dauntless 5 Warframe 6 America’s Army: Test Area 7 DC Universe Online 8 3 on 3 Freestyle 9 Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 10 H1Z1: Battle Royale DLC and d Enhancements 1 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack 2 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 3 Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 4 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle 5 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder Pack 6 Red Dead Online: One Time Offer – 25 Gold Bar 7 Destiny 2: Shadow Guardian 8 Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (DBS) 9 Beat Saber – Green Day Music Package 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Package

In related news, according to our Metacritic summary, the show appears to have a mixed response. Some critics love it, others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is whether fans of the Witcher series like it? I would say they do it. Since its debut on December 20, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews for The Witcher series via Twitter.

They not only praise the epic story of the series and its character development, but it seems that fans love Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I’ve managed to watch a few episodes and so far I love it! The cast is fantastic, the show is high quality and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s find out what critics say. Read the full review of The Witcher Netflix series reviews here!

Have you seen the Witcher Netflix series yet? Have you downloaded The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt again? Let us know in the comments below!

