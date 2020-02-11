Sony is planning a new Marvel film for 2021. Is it about Sinister Six?

Several reports suggest that Sony is planning a new Marvel film that will be released on October 8, 2021.
What happened?
-
ERC Box Office – an information and relations agency for checkout offices – announced on Tuesday that Sony will release an unnamed Sony / Marvel film before October 8, 2021.
Sony’s internet continues to grow.
UNTITLED SONY / MARVEL photo now set on October 8, 2021.
– Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) 11 February 2020
Which Sony / Marvel films are released?
According to ComicBook.com, Sony already has a list of films en route, including:
Is it the Sinister Six movie?
- There are constant rumors that Sony is planning a Sinister Six film, a collaboration film from all major Spider-Man villains, including Venom, the Green Goblin and Vulture. As ScreenRant reported, the Vulture cameo in the Morbius trailer suggests that Sony may be building a Sinister Six movie.
- “Spider-Man: Homecoming” included cameos from Scorpion and Shocker – two villains from the Spider-Man universe who become members of the Sinister Six at some point, according to Screen Rant.
- Scorpion’s cameo at the end of “Homecoming” is perhaps the biggest clue. Per ScreenRant: “According to the Scorpion, there are quite a few people who want to take revenge on Spider-Man. Vulture does not seem interested at the time, but at least Scorpion is presented as a possible future member of the Sinister Six. “