Sony is now making cars, I think

Sony surprised more than a few people in Las Vegas on Monday night with the launch of its new Vision-S concept car at the opening night of the consumer electronics show. The concept is designed to showcase Sony’s transportation and mobility technology, which includes imaging and acquisition hardware, integrated AI software, telecommunications, cloud computing and in-car entertainment.

The Concept-S is an attractively shaped, medium-sized, electric hatchback sedan that appears to have been replaced a bit by Tesla, a little by Byton and maybe even a little by Faraday Future. Aesthetically, it fits perfectly into the future vision of the automobile.

Sony states that “a total of 33 sensors, including CMOS image sensors and ToF sensors, are integrated in the vehicle to detect and detect people and objects inside and outside the vehicle and to provide cutting-edge driving assistance.”

Sony extends the idea of ​​in-car entertainment by offering “360 Reality Audio” from Sony, which is said to make the car a high-end listening room with speakers in the seats. And these front seats are greeted with a “panoramic screen” on which you can enjoy rich and varied content via an intuitive user interface. If the autonomous technology ever prevails, it would be nice to have a conversation while sniffing around in your computer Rolling Pod.

The full Sony CES presentation can be found below. The car rolls out in about half an hour.

Sony has worked with Magna Steyr and Bosch to make this car possible, and the car is being discussed as a “platform” on which other future models can be built, including SUVs. Does that mean Sony will build this car and others who like it? It seems the company is pretty serious, and the Concept-S is proof of that.

We don’t know much about the car, what kind of performance it delivers, or when it might be available, but you can be sure we’ll let you know when we do it.