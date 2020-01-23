The new year has begun, and although a lot of great video games will hit the market by the end of 2020, there are still plenty of video game titles that may have been scrutinized. A lot of video game titles are launched throughout the year, and it can be difficult to play the latest versions. As a result, a sale like this is a great way to return to some of the better games that have been released over the years.

Sony has a number of video game titles on offer and you can find everything from large releases to smaller indie games. There are also games that are heavily discounted, which should provide an incentive to review all games available for sale. We will of course highlight some of the video game titles below for sale.

Totally Digital PlayStation Store sale

One way out – $ 17.99

Guacamelee! $ 2 – $ 4.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $ 9.99

Limbos & Inside Bundle – $ 8.99

The forest – $ 11.99

Stardew Valley – $ 11.99

Undertale – $ 12.74

Untangle Two – $ 6.99

Persona 5 – Persona Bundle – $ 11.99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – $ 19.99

This isn’t the only sale since Valve’s Steam marketplace recently announced the Lunar New Year sale. If you would like a full listing of the best deals on video game titles or hardware every week, we recommend you visit our offer page here.

Source: PlayStation Store