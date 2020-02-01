Sony is conducting a remote playback survey on Nintendo Switch

Sony polls some of its users to see what they think of their remote play features. There is a question in the survey asking users about upcoming remote play features.

As highlighted by Reddit user YourRedditHereFirst, the survey included the use of remote play for AndroidTV, Switch and AppleTV. Other notable additions include remote play without internet, a separate dual-shock controller for portable games, and more. Here is the full list: –

“Using Remote Play on a PS4 that is not connected to the Internet.

Play remote play on a switch, AppleTV, AndroidTV Hide unused controls for the game to free up more screen space A slim / portable DualShock controller for portable games Exclusive cards / accessories for remote play Customizable button layout Connect other controllers (Xbox) and mouse / keyboard Offline remote playback PS1 and PS2 games Parental control so multiple users can use Remote Play at the same time. “

While none of this confirms the fact that Sony will be releasing one of these features in the near future, the presence of these questions leads to exciting debate and speculation. It remains to be seen whether these features will actually turn out to be true in the future.