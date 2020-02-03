Sony increases forecast despite lagging video game activities

TOKYO – Fiscal profit in the third quarter at the Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. fell to around half the year before, when video game, networking and film activities stumbled.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes PlayStation video game consoles, Bravia TVs, and Spider-Man movies, reported a 229.5 billion yen ($ 2.1 billion) gain in October and December, down 429 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue increased 3% to 2.46 trillion yen ($ 22.6 billion).

Both the quarterly profit and the revenue were better than the FactSet forecasts.

Sony increased its profit forecast for the year up to and including March 2020 to 590 billion yen ($ 5.4 billion), compared to an earlier projection for a profit of 540 billion yen ($ 5 billion).

That still follows the 916 billion yen that Sony earned the previous fiscal year until March 2019.

The revenue and profit of Sony’s PlayStation 4 company is faltering. The PlayStation 5 will be on sale later this year. An announcement of an upgrade for a machine that has been on sale for several years tends to dampen sales of the current model.

The image sensors from Sony, used in a wide range of smartphones and digital cameras, remained popular, while sales of its electronic products, including smartphones and TVs, declined.

An unfavorable exchange rate also hurt the profit, it said.

Revenues from films decreased throughout the year, partly due to the strong performance of the previous year from “Venom”, a film about the Marvel comic superhero, according to Sony.

Higher sales of TV shows, including license income from the “The Crown” series, were offset by higher costs.

Sony’s music activities benefited from publishing sales through the acquisition of EMI and from streaming revenues.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press