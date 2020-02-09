Sony files patent for AI that proposes micro-transactions to players who are stuck

Sony has filed a patent for an AI that proposes microtransactions to players who get stuck in the game. Yes, you heard that right. EA and Activision are not the only ones driving the use of microtransactions in the game.

The patent is said to help players overcome a certain section of the game if they get stuck. However, it is not limited to helpful advice. The technology will also propose microtransactions to players to help overcome this particular section. To quote the patent: “There is often an in-game resource in the game environment that could help the user achieve the goal with the character. The in-game resource can consist of downloadable content (DLC), add-ons, upgrades, items, tips, strategies, community data, etc. However, the user is not necessarily aware that such a resource exists. “

While some may say that this is not entirely aimed at microtransactions, the prevailing emphasis on commercial resources tells a different story. Sony calls this the in-game platform for resource sourcing. “You can read the full patent here. Since this is just a patent, we cannot say for sure whether it will ever actually be implemented. Given that such things have been implemented by other developers in the past, it will be interesting to see what Sony is up to. The PS5 is only a few months away, so we will know for sure soon.