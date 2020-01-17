Sony Ditching Destination PlayStation 2020 event

When it comes to the gaming industry this year, both Sony and Microsoft are targeted. We’re targeting the exit of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to make room for the next-generation console versions. However, no company has yet made a big reveal. Sony has quit E3 2019 and they are doing the same for 2020, but now we are told by an online journalist that Sony will be dropping the PlayStation target event this year.

For those who may not be familiar with Destination PlayStation, this is a presentation from Sony to show the various major retailers what is at stake. It’s a good way to reach the market for their big releases and hardware, but now it looks like Sony is dropping the entire event to probably make room for something bigger. That comes, of course, from Mike Futter and his numerous sources who have alerted his followers online.

Although we’ve heard some features about the PlayStation 5, such as the DualShock controller and the fact that it will have an SSD, there are still a lot of great features for now that are unknown to the public. Likewise, many gamers wonder what the price of the console will be if it drops along with the exclusive products that will be available at launch.

It is not yet known when Sony will launch the PlayStation 5, but since Sony is turning away from the E3 trade show, there are likely to be many ideas and plans for how the console can be introduced from now until the holiday season in which the Market entry is planned. At the moment we can only look for news about a Sony PlayStation 5 themed event.

The event usually takes place in February, which could mean Sony is in the spotlight (and doesn’t want to host a second event in the same window) when the PS5 is fully revealed.

Makes sense. PS4 event was in NYC in February 2013 for reference.

– Mike Futter (V.2020.41) (@Futterish) January 14, 2020

Source: Twitter