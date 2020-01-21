Sony conjures up Spooky Announce Trailer for Dawn of Fear

Dawn of Fear, the 90s-inspired horror, is slated to appear on PlayStation 4 consoles in early February, further scaring and upset fans. Sony has released a creepy new trailer.

Check it out below:

Dawn of Fear ticks off the essentials when it comes to creating an atmospheric horror title. Dawn of Fear is a third-person-over-the-shoulder horror game in which puzzles are solved, clues and objects are collected and the evil atmosphere that prevails in the villa is survived.

It seems to be everything and time will tell if all these different aspects merge into one effective horror video game. Besides this description about PlayStation, not much is known about the story.

“Alex, a young man who sings to draw and always has his notebook with him, decides to study art outside the home. The family lawyer receives a phone call from Bryan telling him that his stepmother has committed suicide. As the only living family member, he goes to the family home to fix the papers and bury his stepmother. Once at home, you will discover the necromancer studies that have been done there. Discover, solve puzzles and manage your inventory to survive. “

Dawn of Fear will be released on February 3, 2020 on PS4.

